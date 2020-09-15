Kate Middleton Tells Prince William ‘Don’t Forget Charlotte’ as They Talk About Louis’ New Obsession

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s three children were top of mind during the royal parents’ joint outing in London on Tuesday.

During a visit to the London Bridge JobCentre, the couple talked to employers who are helping people find jobs amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

They spoke to Lloyd Graham — the community engagement manager for construction company Keltbray — who told them about hiring workers for demolition work.

“The children, especially Louis would love to come and watch that, to see the diggers, they love it,” William said of their 2-year-old son.

Kate then added, “Don’t forget Charlotte! She’d love it too.”

Image zoom Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte BBC

Image zoom Prince William with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis The Duchess of Cambridge

They also chatted with Sandra McNamera, an HR business partner at Leyland, who told the couple the DIY firm has been successfully recruiting during the lockdown.

William joked, “In terms of DIY, men think they can do everything when it comes to DIY. I think that’s why everything falls apart.”

Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis share their love of big, noisy demolition vehicles with big brother Prince George, 7. Back in 2017, William said George was “very envious” after he got to drive a digger during a visit to a new rehabilitation center for injured military personnel.

Image zoom Prince William with Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George The Duchess of Cambridge

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!