Kate Middleton Tells Prince William ‘Don’t Forget Charlotte’ as They Talk About Louis’ New Obsession
The Cambridge kids share an unexpected love of construction!
Kate Middleton and Prince William’s three children were top of mind during the royal parents’ joint outing in London on Tuesday.
During a visit to the London Bridge JobCentre, the couple talked to employers who are helping people find jobs amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
They spoke to Lloyd Graham — the community engagement manager for construction company Keltbray — who told them about hiring workers for demolition work.
“The children, especially Louis would love to come and watch that, to see the diggers, they love it,” William said of their 2-year-old son.
Kate then added, “Don’t forget Charlotte! She’d love it too.”
They also chatted with Sandra McNamera, an HR business partner at Leyland, who told the couple the DIY firm has been successfully recruiting during the lockdown.
William joked, “In terms of DIY, men think they can do everything when it comes to DIY. I think that’s why everything falls apart.”
Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis share their love of big, noisy demolition vehicles with big brother Prince George, 7. Back in 2017, William said George was “very envious” after he got to drive a digger during a visit to a new rehabilitation center for injured military personnel.
The family of five has been busy with a few DIY projects of their own. Princess Charlotte helped whip up some homemade pasta in the kitchen with mom Kate and then delivered it to elderly neighbors. And Louis created colorful finger-painting artwork in honor of NHS workers on the frontlines of the pandemic.