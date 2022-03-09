The royal couple took turns planting a tree in honor of the Queen's Green Canopy initiative

Kate Middleton and Prince William's Playful Moment During Tree-Planting Ceremony Almost Went Unnoticed!

Will and Kate in Wales

Kate Middleton brought a little humor to a tree-planting ceremony she took part in alongside her husband Prince William.

During the couple's trip to Wales last week, they planted a tree in the town of Blaenavon in honor of the Queen's Green Canopy initiative.

"I think you have done this before, Sir," Geraint Richards, Head Forester of the Duchy of Cornwall, told the prince, who has taken part in several tree-planting ceremonies over the years.

"Once or twice, Geraint," William wryly added as he began shoveling the dirt.

Encouraging him along, Kate playfully teased her husband.

"William, you've missed a bit!" she said with a smile as she pointed to the ground.

The Duke of Cambridge plants a tree at the Blaenavon Heritage Centre Credit: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Using the phrase "Plant a tree for the Jubilee," people across the U.K. are being invited to plant their own trees to commemorate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, which celebrates her 70th year on the throne. Around 100,000 trees have been planted across the country during the Queen's Green Canopy initiative.

The monarch planted one of the first trees of the campaign in Windsor with her son and heir Prince Charles, and also took part in a ceremony with some children during her stay at Balmoral Castle in Scotland in October.

Will and Kate in Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Celebrities like David Beckham (and his daughter Harper!) and Dame Judi Dench have also taken part in the Queen's Green Canopy project.

Queen Elizabeth is gearing up for her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June with a long weekend of public events to mark her 70th year on the throne.