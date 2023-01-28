Kate Middleton Teases Some Exciting News About Her Royal Work on Instagram

What does the Princess of Wales have up her sleeve?

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
and Simon Perry
Published on January 28, 2023 01:44 PM
Catherine, Princess of Wales talks with experts from across academia, science and the early years sector, at Windsor Castle
Kate Middleton. Photo: DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Kate Middleton is providing a clue to her next project.

A teaser premiered on the social media pages for Kate and Prince William on Saturday, which hints at the new project, titled Shaping Us.

"Our early childhood shapes the rest of our lives. #ShapingUs - coming soon with The Centre for Early Childhood," reads the clip's caption.

The Princess of Wales, 41, hinted at some big plans in the work during a Windsor Castle meeting on Wednesday with her newly formed Advisory Group for her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

"I am really excited for next week — there is lots coming out," she told the group of eight experts across neuroscience, psychology, perinatal psychiatry and policy development, according to Hello! magazine.

Kate's work highlighting the importance of first five years of a child's life has been a big part of her royal outings to kick off 2023. Earlier this month in her first solo engagement of the year, the royal visited Foxcubs Nursery in Luton to chat with children, parents and teachers.

She spent time at the sand pit table and, putting a mask to her face, goofed around with a couple of the youngsters.

Catherine, Princess of Wales interacts with children making face masks during her visit to Foxcubs Nursery in Luton
JUSTIN TALLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Much of Princess Kate's royal work has been focused on early childhood development and providing kids with the best possible start in life.

In 2021, she launched the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood to "raise awareness of why the first five years of life are just so important for our future life outcomes, and what we can do as a society to embrace this golden opportunity to create a happier, more mentally healthy, more nurturing society."

Related Articles
Catherine, Princess of Wales
Kate Middleton Brings a Special Accessory to Early Years Meeting — Which She Debuted at Harvard!
Catherine, Princess of Wales visits Foxcubs Nursery in Luton
Kate Middleton Makes First Solo Outing of the Year to Learn More About One of Her Key Causes
Catherine, Princess of Wales talks with experts from across academia, science and the early years sector, at Windsor Castle
Kate Middleton Gathers Experts at Windsor Castle as She Continues Early Childhood Work
Catherine Princess of Wales Catherine Princess of Wales visit to The Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA - 02 Dec 2022 While in Boston, The Princess will take the opportunity to visit The Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University, as part of her ongoing work to elevate the importance of the early years to lifelong outcomes. The Harvard Center focuses on leveraging advances in science to inform the policy landscape and to increase the impact of programs. It has long been a friend of The Royal Foundation and more recently The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, supporting with past research on the importance of the early years.
Kate Middleton Takes Harvard! Princess of Wales Steps Out for Solo Outing in the U.S.
The Princess of Wales Hosts Reception For England Wheelchair Rugby League Team
Kate Middleton's Royal Style: Every Outfit Worn by the Princess of Wales in 2023...So Far
Kate, Princess of Wales, arrives to visit Windsor Foodshare
Kate Middleton and Prince William Help Out at Food Bank — But 'One Was Better Than the Other'
Catherine, Princess of Wales talks with parents during her visit to Foxcubs Nursery on January 18, 2023 in Luton, England.
Kate Middleton Poses for Rare Selfies on Latest Outing — Are the Pics Becoming a Royal Trend?
The Prince And Princess of Wales Visit Merseyside
Kate Middleton and Prince William Promote Mental Health at Vibrant Charity in First Outing of 2023
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during their visit to Royal Liverpool University Hospital
Kate Middleton and Prince William Make First Public Appearance Since Prince Harry's Book Release
Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives to visit Colham Manor Children's Centre in Hillingdon
Kate Middleton Joins Mom-and-Baby Group During Outing for Maternal Mental Health Alliance Patronage
Catherine, Princess of Wales, Patron of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance, visits Colham Manor Children's Centre
Kate Middleton Champions Early Childhood Development for 'Healthier and Happier Society' in Op-Ed
Prince William, Prince of Wales (Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Coningsby) tours the BAE Systems Typhoon Maintenance Facility during a visit to RAF Coningsby on November 18, 2022 in Coningsby, England.
Prince William Shares His First TikTok as Excitement Rises for Earthshot Prize Awards in U.S.
Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Hillary Clinton
Sophie, Countess of Wessex Appears at Georgetown University to Receive Award from Hillary Clinton
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Earthshot Prize 2021 at Alexandra Palace on October 17, 2021 in London, England.
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Boston Trip Details Revealed: Their 'Super Bowl'
Kate Middleton and Prince William Christmas Card 2022
Kate Middleton and Prince William Match in Jeans in Their Most Casual Family Christmas Card Yet
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, kate middleton
Kate Middleton and Prince William 'Delighted to Be Back in the U.S.' as They Touch Down in Boston