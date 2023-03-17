Why Kate Middleton's Unexpected Teal Ensemble Was the Perfect Shade for St. Patrick's Day

While the Princess of Wales usually sports a classic green hue on the holiday, she perfectly matched the 1st Battalion Irish Guards with a surprise color choice

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 17, 2023 11:21 AM
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales presents a traditional sprig of shamrock to Officers and Guardsmen of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards during a St Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, south west of London, on March 17, 2023.
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty

Lots of thought goes into Kate Middleton's outfit choices — and her St. Patrick's Day ensemble for her holiday debut as the new honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards was no exception.

Keeping with a long-running tradition, Kate and Prince William stepped out to visit the Irish Guards at the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Aldershot on Friday. While the Princess of Wales usually marks the event wearing green, the color most closely associated with the holiday, she made a surprising decision to wear a teal Catherine Walker & Co coat dress with matching accessories for the occasion this year.

While the color choice was certainly unexpected, there's a clever reason for it. Princess Kate's ensemble perfectly matched the plumes worn in the bearskin caps by the 1st Battalion Irish Guards. The plume being St. Patrick's blue was selected because that is the color of the mantle and sash of the Order of St. Patrick.

The Princess of Wales during a visit to the 1st Battalion Irish Guards for the St Patrick's Day Parade, at Mons Barracks in Aldershot. Picture date: Friday March 17, 2023.
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty

In June, blue was the color of choice for the royal family as they kicked off Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations with Trooping the Colour. Queen Elizabeth stepped onto the Buckingham Palace balcony wearing St. Patrick's blue, a nod to the original symbolic color of Ireland which can also be representative of sovereignty. Many royal women also opted for shades of blue to coordinate with the monarch.

Karen Haller, behavioral color psychologist and The Little Book of Color author, previously spoke to MyLondon about the royal family's typical blue outfits, noting it shows that "they are coming together as a family, representing themselves as a cohesive unit."

"When it comes to color psychology, darker blues communicates you are in a position of authority, trustworthy, reliable and can be depended on," Haller told the outlet. "You have a sense of duty and take that seriously with committed focus."

Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee
Queen Elizabeth at Trooping the Colour 2022. Chris Jackson/Getty

For the St. Patrick's Day parade, Princess Kate also chose meaningful accessories. In addition to sporting diamond and emerald earrings, giving her outfit a touch of classic green, she sported a special shamrock brooch featuring a small emerald in the center.

The brooch belongs to the Irish Guards and is loaned to the royal women who are associated with the regiment, according to The Court Jeweller. Before Kate, it was worn by Princess Anne and the Queen Mother.

The Prince And Princess Of Wales Attend The St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Kate's coat dress also mirrored the Irish Guards' uniform with four buttons down the front then a gap before four more buttons.

The Prince And Princess Of Wales Attend The St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Both Prince William and Princess Kate gave speeches at the event, highlighting the transition in the royal roles. King Charles recently named his daughter-in-law as the new honorary Colonel of the regiment, and she takes over the role from Prince William, who is now the equivalent of the Welsh Guards to go with his Prince of Wales title.

The Prince of Wales said, "Whilst I am extremely happy to be here celebrating St. Patrick's Day with you once again, I'm incredibly sad to be giving this speech, as it really does mean my time as your Colonel has come to an end. It has been one of the great honors of my life to hold that title; I'm proud of everything it stands for — just as I'm immensely proud of every single one of you."

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge presents sprigs of shamrock to soldiers of 1st Battalion Irish Guards during the annual Irish Guards St Patrick's Day Parade at Cavalry Barracks on March 17, 2018 in Hounslow, England.
Kate Middleton in 2018. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

He also poked some fun at himself and the tradition of toasting the holiday with a pint of beer.

"On this, my 13th and final St. Patrick's Day as Colonel, not only am I saddened that I'll likely fail once again to finish a pint of Guinness… but I am also sad that I won't in future see more of you, the families, whose unwavering support enables these outstanding men and women to do what they do," Prince William, 40, said.

Kate, who her husband referred to as "Colonel Catherine" in his speech, said her new role was a "true honor."

The Prince And Princess Of Wales Attend The St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Prince William and Kate Middleton. CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

"I really couldn't be prouder to stand in front of you here today. It really is a true honor to be your Colonel. I am here to listen to you, to support you, and to champion you in all you do – this is a responsibility I do not take lightly," she said.

"I look forward to spending more time with you and your families, seeing your commitment to duty and service in all you do. Before I close, however, I want to thank Colonel William. He has always talked about his fierce pride for this Regiment. I know he will continue to support us all in the work we do," Princess Kate, 41, continued. "Finally, I would like to wish you all, a very happy St. Patrick's Day."

The Prince And Princess Of Wales Attend The St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Kate took part in the traditional distribution of shamrock sprigs, which the guards pin to their tunics. Also getting a sprig of the Irish bloom was the regimental mascot, Irish wolfhound Turlough Mor, who is known as Seamus.

The parade ended with Princess Kate receiving a royal salute as the troops marched past.

The Prince And Princess Of Wales Attend The St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Prince William and Kate Middleton. CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Following an inspection of the troops, Prince William and Kate sat for official Officers' and Sergeants' Mess photographs before they headed to the dining hall. There, they joined the Irish Guards in raising a toast with a glass of Guinness.

Related Articles
The Prince And Princess Of Wales Attend The St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Kate Middleton Attends First St. Patrick's Day Parade Since Becoming Colonel of the Irish Guards
Kate, Princess of Wales, Colonel, Irish Guards, during her first visit to the 1st Battalion Irish Guards since becoming Colonel, at the Salisbury Plain Training Area in Wiltshire, England
Kate Middleton Sports Camo to Visit Irish Guards for the First Time Since Becoming Their New Colonel
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales sit for an official photo with The Prince of Wales's company during a visit to the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards
Kate Middleton Accompanies Prince William as He Makes First Appearance in New Royal Role
Camilla, the Queen Consort and Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, poses for a group photo as she visits Lille Barracks
Queen Camilla Makes First Royal Visit for New Role That Previously Belonged to Prince Andrew
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (3L) and his wife Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge talk with his father Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (R) and his wife Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall
Kate Middleton Gets a New Title from King Charles (That Previously Belonged to Prince William!)
The Prince And Princess Of Wales Visit Wales
Kate Middleton Receives Sweet Birthday Message from King Charles and Camilla — See the Pic They Chose
Catherine, Princess of Wales (wearing the traditional St David's Day leek and her diamond leek brooch) attends the St David's Day Parade; Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales, attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023; Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrives to visit Windsor Foodshare
Kate Middleton's Royal Style: Every Outfit Worn by the Princess of Wales in 2023...So Far
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 02: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (wearing the uniform of Colonel of the Welsh Guards) and Queen Elizabeth II watch a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on June 2, 2022 in London, England. Trooping The Colour, also known as The Queen's Birthday Parade, is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army that has taken place since the mid-17th century. It marks the official birthday of the British Sovereign. This year, from June 2 to June 5, 2022, there is the added celebration of the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
King Charles Announces His Birthday Parade — and Like Queen Elizabeth, It's Not on His Actual Birthday
Kate Middleton, Pippa Middleton, Princess Charlotte and Zara Tindall
Does the Royal Family Color Coordinate Their Outfits for Group Outings?
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge rides a horse as he arrives at the Colonel's Review at Horse Guards Parade in London on May 28, 2022. - The Colonel's Review is identical to Trooping the Colour, the Queen's annual birthday parade. (Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP) (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)
Prince William Takes the Salute at the Colonel's Review — the Last Rehearsal Before Trooping the Colour
prince william
Prince William Carries Out Important Royal Duty at Windsor Castle Ahead of the Queen's Birthday Parade
kate-middleton
See How the Royal Family Is Celebrating St. Patrick's Day with Their Social Media Tributes
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
Shamrock Chic! Kate Middleton Sports a Royal Rewear as the Perfect St. Patrick's Day Accessory
The Duke of Cambridge, Colonel of the Irish Guards and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit the 1st Battalion Irish Guards
Kate Middleton and Prince William Attend First St. Patrick's Day Celebration Since the Start of the Pandemic
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Hang on to Their Hats on Windy Commonwealth Day
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Hang On to Their Hats at Windy Commonwealth Day Service
Prince William and Catherine Princess of Wales visit the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards
Kate Middleton Says She Misses Wales — and Shares Why She Wants to Bring George, Charlotte and Louis There