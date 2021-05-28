Why Kate Middleton's Tartan in Scotland Was More Than a Style Statement

Kate wore her most glamorous tartan look to date in Scotland this week

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive to host NHS Charities Together and NHS staff at a unique drive-in cinema to watch a special screening of Disney’s Cruella at the Palace of Holyroodhouse on day six of their week-long visit to Scotland on May 26, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland

Kate Middleton always uses her tour wardrobe to give a diplomatic nod to her host country. In Scotland this week, that meant one thing: tartan.

While Kate wore her Strathearn tartan scarf earlier in the week, it was at the charity screening of Cruella at the Palace of Holyroodhouse that she attended with Prince William on Thursday, that Kate pulled off the ultimate tartan look.

Wearing a full-length tartan trench coat in hues of green, blue and purple from Holland Cooper, Kate's $1,205 double-breasted coat was the ultimate in glam, whilst offering major points for fashion diplomacy. Accessorized with Manolo Blahnik green velvet heels and vintage sapphire earrings on loan from Queen Elizabeth, it was the knockout look of the tour.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive in a Land Rover Defender that previously belonged to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh to host NHS Charities Together and NHS staff at a unique drive-in cinema to watch a special screening of Disney’s Cruella at the Palace of Holyroodhouse on day six of their week-long visit to Scotland on May 26, 2021 in Edinburgh Prince William and Kate Middleton in Edinburgh | Credit: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

Jade Holland Cooper, founder of the British heritage brand, known for their luxe take on country chic obviously thought so too, posted on Instagram: "Just when I thought it couldn't get any better…it just did, pinching myself…"

Just earlier that day, Kate had worn another one of her designs: a double-breasted black blazer with gold buttons, dressed down with a striped sweater and sneakers.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton in Scotland | Credit: ANDY BUCHANAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

While this was certainly the most glamorous tartan look of the tour, it was on day two that Kate wore her most meaningful with her Strathearn tartan scarf. In a nod to her Countess of Strathearn title (which she was given when she wed William, also known as the Earl of Strathearn in Scotland), the tartan design has been adopted by Kate ever since she first wore it at the Queen's Diamond Jubilee in 2012.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton wearing her signature tartan scarf | Credit: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

In shades of red, yellow and green and made by DC Dalgliesh, the world's only dedicated hand-crafted tartan mill, Kate has worn the hand knotted scarf several times over the last decade. On this occasion, she wore it with a tan coat by Massimo Dutti and accessorized the look with a pair of earrings from Hamilton & Inches, a Scottish jewelry brand that has held a royal warrant for more than 120 years.