Why Kate Middleton's Tartan in Scotland Was More Than a Style Statement
Kate wore her most glamorous tartan look to date in Scotland this week
Kate Middleton always uses her tour wardrobe to give a diplomatic nod to her host country. In Scotland this week, that meant one thing: tartan.
While Kate wore her Strathearn tartan scarf earlier in the week, it was at the charity screening of Cruella at the Palace of Holyroodhouse that she attended with Prince William on Thursday, that Kate pulled off the ultimate tartan look.
Wearing a full-length tartan trench coat in hues of green, blue and purple from Holland Cooper, Kate's $1,205 double-breasted coat was the ultimate in glam, whilst offering major points for fashion diplomacy. Accessorized with Manolo Blahnik green velvet heels and vintage sapphire earrings on loan from Queen Elizabeth, it was the knockout look of the tour.
Jade Holland Cooper, founder of the British heritage brand, known for their luxe take on country chic obviously thought so too, posted on Instagram: "Just when I thought it couldn't get any better…it just did, pinching myself…"
Just earlier that day, Kate had worn another one of her designs: a double-breasted black blazer with gold buttons, dressed down with a striped sweater and sneakers.
While this was certainly the most glamorous tartan look of the tour, it was on day two that Kate wore her most meaningful with her Strathearn tartan scarf. In a nod to her Countess of Strathearn title (which she was given when she wed William, also known as the Earl of Strathearn in Scotland), the tartan design has been adopted by Kate ever since she first wore it at the Queen's Diamond Jubilee in 2012.
In shades of red, yellow and green and made by DC Dalgliesh, the world's only dedicated hand-crafted tartan mill, Kate has worn the hand knotted scarf several times over the last decade. On this occasion, she wore it with a tan coat by Massimo Dutti and accessorized the look with a pair of earrings from Hamilton & Inches, a Scottish jewelry brand that has held a royal warrant for more than 120 years.
When they announced the week of visits, a spokesperson at the couple's office at Kensington Palace said William and Kate were "very much looking forward to spending time in Scotland, hearing from a wide range of people on the issues they care about, and celebrating individuals who have gone above and beyond to support their communities over the past year."