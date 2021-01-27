"All generations have a role to play to make sure the stories we have heard today live on," the Duchess of Cambridge said

Kate Middleton Reunites with Holocaust Survivors She Met in 2017 as She Vows to 'Never Forget'

Kate Middleton is marking Holocaust Memorial Day with a special reunion.

The royal, 39, reunited with two Holocaust survivors during a recent video call. On Wednesday, her office released the moving and uplifting footage of her talking with Zigi Shipper and Manfred Goldberg, two friends whom she and husband Prince William first met during their 2017 visit to a concentration camp in Poland.

"I will never forget the first time when we met in 2017 and your stories have stuck with me since then. It's important that these stories are passed on to the next generation," the Duchess of Cambridge said.

During the call, Shipper and Goldberg told Kate about their experiences and memories of the Holocaust, and how many survivors still suffer from nightmares as a result of the horrors they experienced.

Goldberg told her that it was a "daily lottery to survive," and when she asked about the prevailing impact on families, he said, "Many survivors have not had a peaceful night's sleep."

Kate Middleton talks with Holocaust survivors Manfred Goldberg (left) and Zigi Shipper

Kate said, "The stories you both have shared with me again today, and your dedication in educating the younger generation about your experiences and the horrors of the Holocaust shows extreme strength and such bravery. It's so important and so inspirational, so thank you so much once again for once again sharing your stories with me and for all the work you do in sharing your experiences."

Goldberg told Kate the two friends had not forgotten their initial meeting with Kate and William either, adding it was a "highlight of our lives."

The men continue to work to share their testimonies with young people through the Holocaust Educational Trust's Outreach Programme, helping to educate younger generations about the Holocaust by putting a human face to its history.

"All it takes for evil to triumph is for good people to stay silent," Goldberg said.

Joining them on the call were two students, Maxwell Horner and Farah Ali, who become Holocaust Educational Trust Ambassadors after visiting concentration camps. Horner told Kate, "If we learn about the Holocaust we can make sure it never happens again."

Princess Kate replied, "All generations have a role to play to make sure the stories we have heard today live on. It's amazing the work you're doing. It takes extra effort I know. So well done."

Kate Middleton talks with Holocaust survivors and young education ambassadors

Holocaust Memorial Day takes place each year on January 27, marking the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. Events are coordinated by the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust, of which Prince Charles is patron. On Tuesday evening, he shared a poignant message saying "We can, each in our own way, be the light that ensures the darkness can never return."

Kate's call comes a year after she shared the stories of survivors and their descendants through her photography. Last year, she invited two Holocaust survivors, Steven Frank and Yvonne Bernstein, to Kensington Palace to capture the striking images of the two survivors alongside their grandchildren.

Earlier in the day, Kate and William shared poignant messagees to social media to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.