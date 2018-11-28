Kate Middleton Opens Up About Meghan Markle's Baby News for the First Time: 'It'll Be Special'

Kate Middleton is ready for the royal family’s new arrival.

During her visit with Prince William to Leicester University on Wednesday, a fan asked Kate about her three children – Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 7 months.

“They’re doing well, thank you,” she said in a video shared by Harry_Meghan_Updates on Instagram. “They’re getting excited for Christmas time, because they’ve started all their Christmas songs and the Christmas trees are going up.”

Kate continued, “And Louis’ getting bigger, I can’t believe he’s like seven months, he’s getting to be a big boy.”

The fan followed up by asking if she was excited about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s baby on the way. Kate immediately responded: “Absolutely!”

“It’s such a special time to have little kiddies,” she shared. “And a cousin for George and Charlotte, as well, and Louis. It’ll be really special.”

Following the announcement of the newest family member, due to arrive this spring, the palace released a statement from William and Kate saying they were “delighted” for the couple.

The new royal baby will grow up in Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, about 25 miles from Kensington Palace. Harry and Meghan are planning to swap palace life for a quieter family home early next year.

“Harry feels very imprisoned at Kensington Palace,” royal biographer Ingrid Seward, author of My Husband and I tells PEOPLE—and has told friends as much. “He can’t wait to get out.”

During the royal couple’s visit to Leicester to honor the recent death of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, chairman of the city’s beloved football club, Kate spoke to volunteers who helped relocate flowers and other tributes to a dedicated site – and revealed her children’s adorable nickname for their father.

Season ticket holder Fiona Sturgess told reporters, “Kate said that William was playing football with the children last night and one of them said, I think it was George, ‘Are you playing football tomorrow, Pops?’ “

Kate and William also received some special gifts for their three children: tiny Leicester City Football Club team uniforms in personalized boxes.

“They’ll be fighting over the Leicester and Aston Villa kits,” joked William, who is an avid fan of the latter. “That’s very kind, that’s brilliant.”