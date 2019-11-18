Kate Middleton Takes Prince Louis to $15 Music Class — and Sings and Dances with Other Parents!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son Archie isn’t the only royal baby loving his playgroup! Kate Middleton has been bringing her son Prince Louis to a musical toddler playgroup — and the duo loves to sing and dance alongside the other families.

The royal mom of three and her youngest son attend a children and parents music group that features a cheeky monkey puppet. “Kate attends the weekly $15 Monkey Music sessions with 1-year-old Prince Louis,” reports the Mail on Sunday, adding that Kate “gets stuck in” during the toddler class.

Monkey Music has been hosting classes across the U.K. for 23 years and offers educational music classes to children from the ages of 3 months to 4 years. Focusing on live singing and playing percussion instruments, parents are encouraged to sing and dance with their child in a group circle. The instructor will often call on the monkey puppet to take part in the various activities, which change theme on a weekly basis.

Kate and Louis likely take the Heigh-Ho class, which is recommended for babies 12 months and older. “Colorful props aid visual memory while repeated actions reinforce a feel for the ‘steady beat,’ ” according to the official website. “Moving and dancing freely around the room with Monkey encourages your child to express the music that they hear with their whole bodies.”

It’s not the first time Kate has been spotted taking her children to group classes. Last year, she was spotted taking Princess Charlotte to ballet classes at a dance school in South London and as a hands-on mom, she regularly drops both Charlotte and Prince George off at school, in addition to attending parental events at their school – Thomas’s Battersea in London. She even recently joined fellow school moms for a parents meet-up at a local pub. And earlier this year, she quietly attended a three-hour meeting on mental health at the fee-paying school.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle both recently revealed that their 6-month-old son Archie has also been enjoying a local playgroup near their Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor. An insider told PEOPLE that Archie thoroughly enjoyed himself during a recent outing attended by both Meghan and Harry.