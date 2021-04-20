Prince George and Princess Charlotte "paid for their own things with their own money," according to a shop owner

Kate Middleton is teaching her kids about budgeting!

On the last day of Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Easter break on Monday, Kate brought her to eldest children to a London store for some shopping, according to shop owner Alexa on Twitter.

"I've always been a Kate Middleton fan... today she was in one of my stores on the Kings Road with George and Charlotte, what the team told me about how she was with them and how the kids were with each other makes me like her even more!" Alexa wrote.

She added in replies to the original tweet that workers said George, 7, and Charlotte, 5, "had a budget that they stuck to and paid for their own things with their own money."

"Just normal well brought up children and a normal parent trying to do the right thing and that's just lovely!" Alexa said.

Kate, 39, often brings her children shopping with her, like during a 2019 outing to her local Sainsbury's supermarket in Norfolk (near the family's country home, Amner Hall). Local Kathy Whittaker spotted the royal mom browsing the Halloween section with Prince George and Princess Charlotte during the visit.

"I didn't see what she actually bought. The lady that told me she was there had children with her and she said Kate was asking her children what they were going to be for Halloween," Whittaker said, according to reports. "I think she bought some Halloween bits for her kids, but I don't know what."

Prince Louis, who will celebrate his third birthday on Friday, also joined his mom and older siblings for another outing to Sainsbury's, where the mom picked up an enchilada dinner kit.

"You wouldn't have thought anything different about her," local mom Kate Carter told PEOPLE. "It was just a normal shopping day out. The kids weren't playing up, they weren't misbehaving. It was all so normal — but she's not normal!" she adds.

Kate, Prince William and other members of the royal family attended Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth's husband, the royals also shared never-before-seen photos of Prince Philip with his great-grandchildren, some taken by Kate.

Prince William, 38, said goodbye to his grandfather with a moving tribute.

"I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her," William said. "I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!"

The official Royal Family Instagram account surprised followers on Wednesday with a previously unseen shot of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth posing with seven of their great-grandchildren taken in 2018.

Prince Louis, just a few months old at the time, takes a seat on the Queen's lap, as his big sister Princess Charlotte sweetly holds his hand. Prince Philip has his arm around Isla Phillips, who smiles as she cradles little cousin Lena Tindall, who has big sister Mia Tindall standing close.

Eldest cousin Savannah Phillips stands between her two great-grandparents behind the couch, while Prince George takes a spot next to the monarch.

The adorable photo was taken by Kate Middleton at Balmoral Castle.

