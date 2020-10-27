Kate Middleton Takes Prince George and Princess Charlotte to a Favorite Tourist Spot in London

The Duchess of Cambridge recently went on a special outing with her two eldest children

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are being immersed in mom Kate Middleton’s love of museums.

The children, who have regularly visited the dinosaur skeletons and other magical treasures at the Natural History Museum close to their Kensington Palace home, were recently taken by Kate, 38, to the Imperial War Museum in London.

The site, just south of the river Thames, teaches and commemorates the history of British valor and hardship from WWI to the present day.

During the outing, Kate may have told her children of the wartime sacrifices made within her own family. During a 2018 visit to the museum, she was shown letters relating to the three brothers of her great-grandmother, all of whom fought and died in World War I. She was shown several documents, including a letter of condolence from the Keeper of the Privy Purse at Buckingham Palace.

Kensington Palace declined to comment on the family trip. Prince William is patron of the museum’s foundation, which was set up to fundraise for the museum in London and its allied sites around the U.K.

George, 7, and Charlotte, 5, are currently on their half-term vacation from Thomas's Battersea school in London. During the first weekend of their break, which they are spending at their country home of Anmer Hall in Norfolk, they helped Kate and William bake cupcakes for a special cause.

The treats, which were decorated with red poppies to commemorate those who have died in war, were delivered as gifts to residents of a local care home run by the Royal British Legion. The Royal British Legion is the charity that runs the annual Poppy Appeal that runs many of the celebrations to remember the lives and heroism of those who fought for the British and Commonwealth armed forces in the World Wars and in conflicts that have followed.

