Kate Middleton Takes Prince George and Princess Charlotte Halloween Shopping at Local Supermarket

The Cambridges are getting ready for Halloween!

Kate Middleton stepped out in Norfolk on Thursday, making the short journey to her local Sainsbury’s supermarket to buy Halloween costumes for her kids.

Spotted in the Halloween clothing aisle of the Kings Lynn Hardwick superstore, Kate, who was with Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the time, even stopped to chat to some fellow shoppers.

Local Kathy Whittaker spotted the royal mom browsing the Halloween section.

“I didn’t see what she actually bought. The lady that told me she was there had children with her and she said Kate was asking her children what they were going to be for Halloween,” Whittaker said, according to several U.K newspapers. “I think she bought some Halloween bits for her kids, but I don’t know what.”

With George and Charlotte currently on a fall break from Thomas’s Battersea, the school which they both attend and where Charlotte recently started in September, Kate and William have no royal engagements next week and it seems likely the family will spend the week in their country home in Norfolk.

Kate, who was wearing a black polo neck and black trousers, used the self-service check-out to make her purchases. The store is approximately 12 miles or a 30-minute drive from the Cambridge’s country house, Anmer Hall, which sits on Queen Elizabeth’s Sandringham Estate and was given to the couple as a wedding gift.

Kate has previously been spotted shopping in the British supermarket Waitrose. Last December was also seen shopping at the budget-friendly store, The Range, where she bought some last-minute Christmas purchases over the holiday season.

Before Kate married Prince William and became future Queen, she had the comfort of a happy childhood — and she wants the same for her own children, Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1.

“She wants to emulate her upbringing, living in the countryside with a close-knit family,” a friend of the royal recently told PEOPLE. “She desperately wants that normality for her own kids.”