The Duchess of Cambridge debuted a new look when she visited an exhibit at the V&A museum

Kate Middleton Switches Up Her Signature Blowout for a Bouncy Ponytail as She Steps Out in London

Kate Middleton took a break from her signature bouncy blowout in favor of a glam ponytail on Thursday.

The royal mom of three, 39, opted for the perfect hairstyle to take in the glittering Fabergé exhibit at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. As she leaned over the display cases, her high ponytail was also on display.

Kate famously wears her hair in loose curls around her shoulders, but she swept up her curls off her face and into a sleek ponytail for her outing this week.

The Duchess of Cambridge never has a strand out of place — and that also goes for even the most humble of hairstyles. London-based hairstylist Daniel Galvin Jr., whose father was among those who styled Princess Diana's hair, said there really is something special about Kate's ponytails.

"It's very elegant and glamorous; it's not too harsh," Galvin Jr., previously told PEOPLE. "She has her trademark bit of teasing or backcombing on the crown, which gives it more volume and texture."

The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the 'Faberge in London: Romance to Revolution' exhibition Kate Middleton | Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

Galvin also praised Kate's other 'dos, and said she shines at choosing the right style for the occasion.

