The Youngest Royals
23 featured stories since

Kate Middleton Swaps Culottes and Sneakers for a Dress and Wedges in Day-to-Evening Looks

One garden, two different events: See the royal mom's quick style switch

By
moniquejessen
May 20, 2019 03:50 PM

In two very different looks, Kate Middleton went from high street to high-fashion in one day.

Appearing at the opening of the Chelsea Flower Show in London on Monday morning, Kate greeted children and toasted marshmallows at the woodland-themed garden she helped design. Casual chic in a broderie anglais crisp white shirt by British denim brand M.i.h Jeans, teamed with a pair of $110 culottes by Massimo Dutti, Kate finished the look with her favorite white Superga sneakers.

The royal mom “looked absolutely gorgeous in our Mabel Shirt and we’re delighted she has chosen to wear us to the Chelsea Flower Show, the epitome of the British summer,” Chloe Lonsdale, founder and creative director of M.i.h tells PEOPLE. “She has been a longstanding supporter of the brand and we’re admirers of her style.” Kate, who bought the $325 shirt online, has been a fan of the brand’s designer jeans for many years.

Karwai Tang/WireImage; Press Association via AP Images
Kate Middleton visits her garden on the morning of May 20, 2019.
REX/Shutterstock

While fans were rushing online to make their purchases (both pieces almost sold out within the hour) Kate was already back home, getting ready for her evening appearance with Prince William, where the couple greeted Queen Elizabeth and showed her around Kate’s garden project. (Kate also executed a perfect curtsy once again.)

Kate Middleton (in Erdem), Queen Elizabeth and Prince William on May 20, 2019.
James Whatling/MEGA

RELATED: Watch Princess Charlotte Boss Prince George Around Mom Kate Middleton’s Garden: ‘Quicker George!’

For the evening look, Kate chose the Shebah Floral Cotton Silk Gown by one of her favorite designers, Erdem.  Featuring white lace detailing and a high collar, the gown is from a 2018 collection and retailed originally for approximately $3,310. (She traded her sneakers for wedges and styled her hair in a braid that twinned with Princess Charlotte, who sported an identical look to visit the garden on Sunday.)

  • Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Just the day before, the royal mom brought Prince George, Charlotte and Prince Louis for a sneak preview of the project. Wearing a ruffled dress by & Other Stories, the $129 midi dress completely sold out on the U.S site and is currently listed on eBay for more than four times its retail price, at $475! To add to her affordable look, Kate wore a pair of Accessorize earrings, the Polly Petal style which retail for just $10.

