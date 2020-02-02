See Kate Middleton’s Glamorous (and Sustainable) Re-Wear on the BAFTAs Red Carpet!

Kate Middleton Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

It’s royal date night and a glamorous re-wear for Kate Middleton!

Kate and Prince William were quite the stylish pair as they walked the red carpet at Sunday’s prestigious BAFTA event at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The couple’s glamorous night out has become somewhat of a royal tradition in recent years, this time marking the fourth consecutive year they have attended the ceremony, and also William’s 10th anniversary as president.

Not only did Kate look the part for the glamorous British Academy Film Awards, now in its 73rd year, but she also obliged with their latest style guidelines, which encouraged guests to incorporate a message of sustainability into their fashion choices for the evening.

All attendees were provided with a sustainable fashion guide this year that was created by the London College of Fashion’s Centre for Sustainability, asking guests to re-wear, rent or buy vintage — and it looks like Kate listened!

The gorgeous gold and white Alexander McQueen gown she chose on Sunday was previously worn during a 2012 state dinner in Malaysia, where she accessorized it with a simple pair of golden earrings, while for this look she wore a silver necklace with a matching pair of earrings, which both mimicked the geometric print on the dress.

Image zoom Prince William and Kate Middleton Anthony Harvey/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Prince William Anthony Harvey/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Known for her royal re-wears, some items from Kate’s wardrobe go back to her pre-wedding days, such as her favorite pair of casual boots, which are over 15 years old!

The guidelines are part of the academy’s plans for their first-ever carbon neutral awards ceremony. “Sustainability is very important to BAFTA, and we’re doing more than ever before,” they explained in a press statement, adding: “The goal is that the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 will be carbon neutral, working towards having a net positive impact on the environment.”

The red carpet will be 100 percent recyclable and sustainably sourced produce will be served at the dinner. Guests have also been advised on how to offset their travel for the journey to and from the event – which for Kate and William would have been minimal, as Kensington Palace is just a stone’s throw from the South Kensington concert hall.

Image zoom Samir Hussein/WireImage

Last year, Kate wore a white asymmetrical dress from Alexander McQueen, her wedding dress designer and her go-to for formal evening events. In 2018 she opted for a dark green dress with black detailing by Jenny Packham. That year, many guests including Angelina Jolie and Margot Robbie wore all black in support of the Time’s Up Movement.

The ceremony, which is the British equivalent of the Oscars, will conclude with the highest accolade being presented by William to American film producer Kathleen Kennedy.