Kate Middleton Surprises Wimbledon Fans — and Not in the Royal Box!

The royal mom eventually made her way to Centre Court

By Michelle Tauber
July 02, 2019 07:30 AM
Kate Middleton cheered on a match at Wimbledon Tuesday — and not from her usual seat!

The royal mom, 37, made a surprise appearance on Court 14 to watch watch British player Harriet Dart play American Christina McHale. She wore a tennis-white shirt dress with buttons down the front accessorized with an Alexander McQueen belt, chic sunglasses and her signature blowout.

She was accompanied by players Anne Keothavong and Katie Boulter, as well as a small number of staff and security members in the ordinary seats in Wimbledon’s outer courts.

Kate, who normally views matches from the royal box, took in the tennis match from her seat in the crowd before making her way to Centre Court where she then took her iconic seat in the front row of the royal box.

The mother of three enjoyed watching Tatjana Maria play Angelique Kerber, and closely followed the match, clapping and chatting with fellow Wimbledon fans.

Mike Hewitt/Getty
Kate Middleton
Karwai Tang/Getty

Kate is a veteran Wimbledon attendee. The avid player (she and Prince William have a court at their country home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall) have regularly attend the tournament over the years.

In 2018, the royal made two back-to-back appearances at the famed tennis tournament. She and sister-in-law Meghan Markle had their first solo outing on July 14, heading to the royal box to watch Angelique Kerber take on Serena Williams (a close friend of Meghan’s) in the Ladies’ Single Final.

Karwai Tang/Getty

The pair even coordinated their outfits for the event. The Duchess of Sussex wore a summery blue-and-white striped shirt from Ralph Lauren with wide-leg cream pants, while Princess Kate opted for a white-patterned dress.

Meghan’s close friend Serena Williams is scheduled to play on Centre Court on Monday, along with Roger Federer.

Kate Middleton
Karwai Tang/Getty
Kate Middleton
Karwai Tang/Getty

Kate returned the next day with Prince William, leaving their children — Prince GeorgePrincess Charlotte and baby Prince Louis — at home while they squeezed in the daytime date to watch Novak Djokovic and Kevin Anderson play in the Gentlemen’s Singles Final.

Once seated, Kate — turning heads in a bright yellow dress with flutter sleeves — and William shared laughs and smiled at each other while gearing up for the highly anticipated match.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle at Wimbledon 2018
Shutterstock
Prince William and Kate Middleton attend Wimbleon 2018
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
“It is such a quintessential part of English summer,” Kate said of the tennis tournament in 2017. “I was really taken by Agassi and Sampras, Ivanisevic and Steffi Graf. That for me was my first memories.”

Kate is also patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, which hosts the world’s most prestigious annual tennis champion.

