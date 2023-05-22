Kate Middleton Surprises School Children with a Picnic at Chelsea Flower Show

The Princess of Wales made a surprise stop at the world-renowned garden show in London on Monday

By Simon Perry
Published on May 22, 2023 08:47 AM
Catherine Princess of Wales RHS Chelsea Flower Show
Photo: James Veysey/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton is picnicking with school kids.

The Princess of Wales, 41, joined the children at Chelsea Flower Show in London on Monday. Princess Kate surprised the guests at the world-renowned garden show by joining children from 10 different elementary schools on the lawns by the bandstand.

The picnic, under a large horse chestnut tree, is part of an effort to bring gardening and nature into the lives of more children — something Kate has been passionately promoting for several years. Students from the 10 schools are participating in the Royal Horticultural Society's Campaign for School Gardening.

At one point, a little boy from Alex Reed Academy raised his hand — just like the classroom! — to ask Kate a question. "They've all been so polite," a teacher says.

Ten-year-old Romasia told reporters that she and the Princess of Wales connected over the joys of growing fruits and vegetables. "We spoke about how fascinating it is to see how food grows. We talked about strawberries and how it takes time for them to grow and how rewarding it is to eat them then," the student says.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the 2023 Chelsea Flower Show at Royal Hospital Chelsea
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

After their lunch beneath the tree, Kate led the kids to some of the show gardens. The princess and the children checked out the outdoor kitchen at The Savills Garden, a blend of ornamental and edible planting designed by RHS gold medalist Mark Gregory.

Kate then moved to The Samaritans Listening Garden, where another group of students awaited her. The Samaritans Listening Garden is designed to be a safe space for people to share their challenges and struggles. There, beautifully sculpted oak seats provide places to talk and listen or reflect on conversations.

Catherine the Princess of Wales was at Chelsea Flower Show today in the Savills Garden meeting children from St George's C of E School in Camberwell.
Maureen McLean/Shutterstock

Next, she met with another group of youngsters at the Royal Entomological Society Garden, where they saw an "insect eye view" of the landscape designed by RHS Chelsea gold medal winner Tom Massey. Above the garden is a roof inspired by a compound insect eye made up of permeable "modules" for insects to enter.

The party embarked on a bug hunt, and the royal mom joined the youngsters in planning a home-grown meal and learning more about how gardens can support well-being.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Kate's latest outing is part of her ongoing effort to highlight the benefits of outdoor play and follows a week of events promoting well-being. The Princess of Wales' visit to the Chelsea Flower Show was something of a throwback to her own "Back to Nature" garden, unveiled in May 2019. Then, she brought her husband Prince William, and their children Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, to experience the fun of outdoor play for mental health.

"In recent years I have focused much of my work on the early years, and how instrumental they are for outcomes later in life," she said in a statement at the time. "I believe that spending time outdoors when we are young can play a role in laying the foundations for children to become happy, healthy adults."

Related Articles
Prince William Joins Royal Navy Rowing Trip to Mark the Start of Mental Health Awareness Week: Watch Credit– Kensington Palace
Prince William Joins Royal Navy Rowing Trip to Mark Mental Health Awareness Week: Watch
Kate Middleton Shows Her Skills Handling Bees As Royals Mark World Bee Day DEK The Princess of Wales was pictured at home at Anmer, on the Sandringham estate, where she keeps some hives . Credit: Matt Porteous
Kate Middleton Is Queen Bee in New Photo Taken at Home!
People Royal King Charles Coronation Special Cover
PEOPLE Celebrates King Charles' Coronation in New Special Edition
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex kisses his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex as they leave from the West Door of St George's Chapel
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Mark 5th Wedding Anniversary Days After 'Near Catastrophic' Car Chase
Prince Harry, Princess Diana
Prince Harry Told Friends Car Chase Was 'Closest I Have Ever Felt' to Understanding How Princess Diana Died
Meghan Markle at Women of Vision Awards
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Not Heard from the Royal Family Following NYC Car Chase
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex leave The Ziegfeld Theatre on May 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Car Chase: Photo Agency Refuses to Hand Over Photos
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex leave The Ziegfeld Theatre on May 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Feeling After Car Chase: 'They Were Shaken'
kate middleton
Kate Middleton Is in Her Blazer Era — and We've Got the Perfect Name for It!
Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
Kate Middleton's Parents Sell Party Supply Business That Mom Carole Built From Scratch
The Princess of Wales arrives for a visit to the Anna Freud Centre, a child mental health research, training and treatment centre in London
Kate Middleton Returns to a Favorite Mental Health Charity as She Continues Mission for Families
King Charles III And Queen Camilla leave the St Paul's Church also known as Actors' Church, as part of a tour of Covent Garden
King Charles and Queen Camilla Just Made Their First Joint Outing Since the Coronation Weekend
Catherine, Princess of Wales, reacts as she visits the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust in Bath
Kate Middleton Says She's 'Still Learning Every Day' When Asked About Royal Life (Exclusive)
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (R) looks on as (L-R) Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales, Britain's Prince George of Wales, Britain's Prince Louis of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales toast marshmallows as they take part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, west of London on May 8, 2023, where the family joined volunteers helping to renovate and improve the building. - People across Britain were on Monday asked to do their duty as the celebrations for King Charles III's coronation drew to a close with a massive volunteering drive.
Kate Middleton Explains How Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Are All Different (Exclusive)
Catherine, Princess of Wales, reacts as she visits the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust in Bath
Kate Middleton Sports Yellow Blazer with a Special Meaning at Mental Health Awareness Week Outing
THE VIEW- 3/8/23 - Sarah Ferguson, The Duchess of York is a guest on The View on Wednesday, March 3, 2023. The View airs Monday-Friday, 11am-12 noon, ET on ABC. (Photo by Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images) SARAH FERGUSON
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York Reveals New Gig — Spilling the 'Tea'