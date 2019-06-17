Kate Middleton Supports Children’s Hospice Week with Personal Message: 'Create Memories That Last'

Kate Middleton is sharing some personal words for a cause close to her heart.

On Monday, mom of three Princess Kate released a message of support in honor of Children’s Hospice Week — an event sponsored by Together for Short Lives, an organization that raises awareness and support for seriously ill children and their families in children’s hospice services across the U.K., hoping to make “a difference for children expected to have short lives.”

“Children’s hospices provide vital sanctuaries for those experiencing the very toughest of times. They help families and carers build life long memories that are poignant, happy and often filled with laughter,” Kate’s touching message begins. “Whether through specialist play aimed at deepening relationships between children and their families, or through art and music therapy that helps young people express themselves and release their thoughts and feelings.”

Children’s Hospice Week is observed one week a year — this year from June 17 – 23 — and features a theme. This year’s theme is “Moments that Matter,” which will focus on helping families of children in hospice services create special and important memories.

Kate went on to address this year’s “Moments that Matter” theme and what it signifies for the cause.

“It aims to make the most of the very precious time that those using hospice services have,” she says. “Throughout the week we will hear amazing stories from families facing the toughest of futures. I hope that they will inspire each and every one of us to similarly make the most of the time we have with our own families, by ensuring every moment matters and that we create memories that last forever.”

As Royal Patron of EACH, East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices, who partnered with Together for Short Lives for the annual event, Kate has seen the first-hand impact of the children’s hospice campaign and what the week awareness event can do to help those children to continue to live full lives despite being diagnosed with shorter life expectancies.

“[EACH] provide[s] a lifeline to children and families for however long support is needed and I hope that others join me in thanking them as we shine a light on their work during Children’s Hospice Week,” the mother of Charlotte, George, and Louis said of the organization.

Kate has supported Children’s Hospice Week and been involved with the organization’s work since 2013. Andy Fletcher, CEO for Together for Short Lives, welcomed the royal’s message and thanked her for her support.

“We are thrilled that Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge has sent a personal message of support for Children’s Hospice Week 2019, shining a light on the vital role hospices play in building life-long memories for children, young people and families,” he said. “The Duchess’s words, and her support over many years, help to challenge perceptions about children’s hospices and to show they are happy and inspiring services that offer a lifeline to families through the very toughest of times.”

Graham Butland, the CEO of EACH, also shared his sentiments on the importance of the annual campaign and thanked Kate for her active, champion involvement.

“We often hear from families how they expected our hospices to be sad and dark places. That’s simply not the case, as Her Royal Highness knows from her visits to us, and it’s fantastic to have her continued support in raising awareness,” he said. “Children’s Hospice Week is always a really important time of year for us and all children’s hospices across the UK, and I hope people will once again join The Duchess in championing the role they have to play.”

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks during the first annual gala dinner in recognition of Addiction Awareness Week at Phillips Gallery on June 12, 2019 in London, England. HRH is Patron of Action on Addiction. (Photo by Ian Vogler - WPA Pool/Getty Images) Ian Vogler - WPA Pool/Getty

Kate’s message for the Hospice Week Campaign comes almost a week after the royal stepped back into the spotlight upon making a rare and eloquent speech during a solo outing at a gala dinner for Addiction Awareness Week.

The royal mom, who doesn’t often make formal speeches, took the podium to deliver a heartfelt speech for Action on Addiction’s Addiction Awareness Week, which aims to foster discussion about the varied elements of addiction and engage with people and families affected.

“Action on Addiction was one of my very first patronages, and as such, it is very close to my heart,” she addressed the audience at the evening gala. “I’m hugely passionate about the support it provides, especially for parents, children and families who suffer from, or through, addiction. And in some ways, it was the catalyst for my interest in early childhood development too.”