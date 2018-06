Kate Middleton's Best Summer Looks — and How to Get Them for Less

When: June 29, 2017

Where: The unveiling of a commemorative plaque to mark the opening of the V&A Exhibition Road Quarter in London.

Wearing: Gucci wool silk dress

Get the Look:

Gucci Wool Silk Dress with Web, $2,700; neimanmarcus.com

Kate Spade Scalloped Tweed Dress, $279; katespade.com

Karl Lagerfeld Paris Mixed Media Cap-Sleeve Sheath Dress, $150; lordandtaylor.com