All About Kate Middleton's Summer Makeover: 'She Felt Like She Was in a Style Rut'

Kate Middleton is upping her fashion game this summer! In June, she went glam in a white off-the-shoulder dress by Barbara Casasola.
“Kate felt like she was in a bit of a style rut and thought she needed a little edge,” a source tells PEOPLE. “She’s consciously worked on getting her look to be a bit younger and more modern, and it’s worked!”
The insider adds, “She looks amazing, and she is getting lots of compliments about it.”
The royal was radiant in a cornflower blue dress with sheer sleeves by Ellie Saab and a matching Philip Treacy hat with a flower detail for Royal Ascot in June.
The royal mom made a stylish appearances at Archie’s royal christening in a pink Stella McCartney dress (believed to be the same outfit that she wore for the annual Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace this past year). Although the piece has been in Kate’s closet for many years, she turned it up a notch for its latest outing by pairing it with red heels and a matching headpiece.
Kate has had a helping hand in her bold new look. Natasha Archer, the royal’s longtime assistant and stylist, recently returned to work following her maternity leave.
Kate took in a few matches at Wimbledon wearing a white midi dress by Suzannah featuring black buttons down the front. She accessorized with an Alexander McQueen belt, chic sunglasses and her signature blowout.
For two children-focused outings, she opted for patterned summer dresses paired with her go-to wedges.
The Duchess of Cambridge has sported her tan lace-up Castañer wedges on three separate occasions in recent months, including at an outdoor photography workshop and to host a children’s picnic at Hampton Court Palace’s Garden Festival — where her “Back to Nature” garden was moved.
Kate has also brightened her look by recently adding some soft caramel highlights to her dark locks, which has added more dimension to her hair.
Kate wore a summery pink summer dress by L.K. Bennett during a polo playdate with Prince Louis in July. She paired the look with her Castañer wedge espadrilles and a red crossbody bag.
Kate wore a custom light blue dress with a purple bow detail by Emilia Wickstead for a day date with Prince William at Wimbledon in July.
The royal debuted a fresh new look for a day of sailing in August in a colorful striped Sandro top with peplum detail with her navy L.K.Bennett trousers. She topped off the casual look with her go-to Superga sneakers.