Kate Middleton's Chic Summer Style: Sun Hats, Shades and Dresses!

Kate Middleton brought out her summer whites for Trooping the Colour on June 2, wearing a favorite designer for the big event. The blazer-style dress was by Alexander McQueen (her 2011 wedding gown designer!), complementing her navy and white Philip Treacy saucer hat.

The royal, 40, completed the look with the debut of an heirloom: a precious pair of sapphire and diamond earrings that belonged to Princess Diana.