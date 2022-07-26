Kate Middleton's Chic Summer Style: Sun Hats, Shades and Dresses!
From Royal Ascot to Wimbledon, the Duchess of Cambridge is making a splash with her summer style choices
Kate Middleton brought out her summer whites for Trooping the Colour on June 2, wearing a favorite designer for the big event. The blazer-style dress was by Alexander McQueen (her 2011 wedding gown designer!), complementing her navy and white Philip Treacy saucer hat.
The royal, 40, completed the look with the debut of an heirloom: a precious pair of sapphire and diamond earrings that belonged to Princess Diana.
Kate brought a bit of sunshine while wearing yellow for the Service of Thanksgiving on June 3, smiling as she strolled into St. Paul's Cathedral.
For a hint of sparkle, she accessorized with the Bahrain Pearl Drop Earrings, a pair straight from Queen Elizabeth's jewelry box that she's borrowed before.
For a June 4 trip to Wales with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Kate cozied up in a Eponine red coat dress. The scarlet hue was a possible nod to the red dragon on the Welsh flag, as the royal is known to honor foreign countries she visits with "flag" dresses.
Kate got glam in white again for the star-studded Platinum Jubilee Concert at Buckingham Palace on June 4, wearing a belted white tweed blazer over a pleated matching skirt.
She styled the set with silver teardrop earrings, a cross necklace and romantic waves in her hair.
Kate picked pink for the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 5, popping in a raspberry ruched long-sleeved dress.
On June 14, Kate and Prince William attended a multi-faith service marking the 5th anniversary of the tragic Grenfell Tower fire. Kate opted for a white shirt dress with button details by Suzannah paired with Alessandra Rich pumps.
Kate looked perfect in polka dots (a dress by recent favorite Alessandra Rich) at Royal Ascot on June 17. She paired the white and brown dress with a hat featuring floral details on top by Sally-Ann Provan, helping to shield her from the sun amid a heatwave.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the unveiling of the National Windrush Monument at Waterloo Station on June 22. Kate recycled a set of Alexander McQueen blazer and trousers that she previously wore during their trip to the Caribbean earlier this year.
On June 23, Kate and Prince William headed to their namesake region of Cambridgeshire for a full day of activities. After spending the first part of the day in a light blue jacket and matching heels, Kate stepped out at the Cambridgeshire County Day at Newmarket Racecourse in LK Bennett's Madison dress with wedges...and still managed to have perfect form while kicking a soccer ball!
Kate and Prince William made their 2022 Wimbledon debut on July 5, with Kate rocking polka dots again. This time, she wore a light blue Alessandra Rich dress with Alessandra Rich pumps, adorned with her Wimbledon pin. The dress was previously worn by Kate to a Jubilee Big Lunch event last month, likely a nod to the sustainable theme at the prestigious tennis tournament.
The royal accessorized with a pair of Finlay sunglasses, which is also a favorite brand of Meghan Markle's.
Kate supported Prince William at a charity polo match on July 6 sporting an Emilia Wickstead dress with Camilla Elphick flats...and for the second day in a row, her Finlay sunglasses.
Kate opted for a bold shade of yellow to attend the women's finals at Wimbledon on July 9. She completed the statement dress by Roksanda with her Wimbledon bow pin.
In a rare move, Kate brought an oversized L.K. Bennett sun hat to the tournament amid the hot temperatures.
For the men's final on July 10, Kate popped in polka dots once again. She chose another Alessandra Rich design paired with her pumps also by the brand.
Kate also sported another pair of sunglasses, this time by Bulgari, for the daytime outing.