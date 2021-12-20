Kate Middleton's Stylist and Royals Photographer Welcome Their Second Child Ahead of Christmas

Christmas came early for Kate Middleton's longtime stylist and a royals photographer!

Chris Jackson, who has been snapping pictures of the royal family for nearly two decades, shared on Instagram that he and wife Natasha Archer (better known as "Tash" to Kate's inner circle) welcomed their second child, another son.

Jackson posted a photo of their 3-year-old son Theo (dressed festively in red, white and green pajamas) gently stroking his baby brother's head as a Christmas tree glows in the background.

"When you come downstairs in the morning looking for Eddie the Elf and find a new baby brother," the photographer captioned the shot.

The couple married in April 2017. While Jackson is behind the camera during everything from royal tours to Prince William's recent Earthshot Prize Awards, Archer is part of Kate's glam squad and helps the royal mom plan her outfits for official engagements and tours — and famously helps Kate look top-notch even after giving birth. Shortly after Kate and Prince William welcomed Prince Louis in April 2018, Archer was spotted leaving St. Mary's Hospital before the royal couple debuted their newborn son on the steps of the Lindo Wing.

Jackson recently opened up about a day in his life in the fall issue of PEOPLE Royals, including Theo sitting on his lap while working at the computer.

Jackson also shared what the royals are like, from Prince Harry bringing "real energy to his engagements" to Prince Charles being "very interactive with people and expressive."