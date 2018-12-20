Kate Middleton's Stylist and Royals Photographer Welcome Their First Child, a Baby Boy

It’s a royal baby boom!

Just eight months after Kate Middleton gave birth to her third child, Prince Louis, her longtime stylist and a royals photographer have welcomed a son of their own.

Chris Jackson, the official royals photographer for Getty Images, shared the exciting news on Instagram Thursday with a sweet picture of his wife, Natasha Archer (better known as “Tash” to Kate’s inner circle), holding their baby boy in front of a Christmas tree.

“Could not be more proud of these two!! Absolutely legends,” he captioned the shot. “I think this may be the best photo I’ve ever taken!”

Jackson also shared a black and white snap of the baby’s hand wrapped around his finger.

“Our son,” he simply wrote.

He also shared the sweet image on his Story with the caption, “A very exciting 15 hours ended back at home in the best possible way!” He also thanked the staff at the birthing center, calling them “absolute heroes.”

Jackson announced that the couple, who married in April 2017, were expecting their first child in July with a photo of Archer lovingly gazing down at her baby bump in Richmond Park, located not far from London.

“….and in other exciting news 👶🏻 ….” he captioned the snap.

Jackson, who has had a front-row seat to everything from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s wedding in May to international tours, has a fondness for capturing the youngest generation of royals: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and the newest addition, Prince Louis. After all, the photographer is behind George’s official birthday portrait in 2017 as well as the adorable shot of the little prince on his first day of school.

Archer is part of Kate’s glam squad and helps the royal mom plan her outfits for official engagements and tours — and famously helps Kate look top-notch even after giving birth. Just one hour before welcoming Louis, Archer was spotted leaving St. Mary’s Hospital before the royal couple debuted their newborn son on the steps of the Lindo Wing.

Next up, Meghan and Prince Harry are expecting their first child in the spring.