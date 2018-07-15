Kate Middleton's Stylist and Royals Photographer Are Expecting Their First Child

Photographer Chris Jackson was on hand to take some of the first images of Prince Louis earlier this year — and now he’s going to have his own little one to swoon over!

The official royal photographer for Getty Images, who is married to Kate Middleton‘s stylist Natasha Archer (better known as “Tash” to Kate’s inner circle), announced her pregnancy with a beautiful photo shared on Instagram Sunday.

“….and in other exciting news 👶🏻 ….” he captioned the snap, in which Archer stands to the side in a patterned dress and lovingly gazes down at her baby bump in Richmond Park, located not far from London.

Shortly after sharing the news, Jackson updated his Instagram Story to thank well-wishers.

“I’m currently driving (well obviously not this exact moment) so wont be able to reply immediately but we just wanted to say thanks for all the kind messages,” he wrote over a shot of the park.

The couple wed in April 2017 at a French château, and they happen to share their wedding anniversary weekend with William and Kate, who tied the knot six years before them.

“What a weekend! 👰💫⚡🙏🏻,” Jackson captioned a photo with his new bride on Instagram from the big day.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images; Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock

Jackson, who has had a front-row seat to everything from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s wedding in May to international tours, has a fondness for capturing the youngest generation of royals: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and the newest addition, Prince Louis. After all, the photographer is behind George’s official birthday portrait last year as well as the adorable shot of the little prince on his first day of school.

A shot of the royal family by Chris Jackson Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement by Chris Jackson Chris Jackson/Getty

Archer is part of Kate’s glam squad and helps the royal mom plan her outfits for official engagements and tours — and famously helps Kate look top-notch even after giving birth. Just one hour before welcoming Louis, Archer was spotted leaving St. Mary’s Hospital before the royal couple debuted their newborn son on the steps of the Lindo Wing.