How Kate Middleton Got Out of Her 'Style Rut': The Royal Mom 'Thought She Needed a Little Edge'

Kate Middleton is upping her fashion game.

The royal mom made two very stylish appearances in the past week — sporting the perfect summer dress to Wimbledon and a daring (yet sophisticated!) red and pink combination for Archie’s royal christening.

“Kate felt like she was in a bit of a style rut and thought she needed a little edge,” a source tells PEOPLE. “She’s consciously worked on getting her look to be a bit younger and more modern, and it’s worked!”

The insider adds, “She looks amazing, and she is getting lots of compliments about it.”

Kate has had a helping hand in her bold new look. Natasha Archer, the royal’s longtime assistant and stylist, recently returned to work following her maternity leave.

Kate’s summer has already been full of impeccable style choices. Most recently, she posed alongside other members of the royal family in the official portrait for Archie’s christening. For the occasion, Kate chose a pink Stella McCartney dress (believed to be the same outfit that she wore for the annual Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace this past year). Although the piece has been in Kate’s closet for many years, she turned it up a notch for its latest outing by pairing it with red heels and a matching headpiece.

In a sweet touch, Kate also wore the Collingwood pearl earrings she inherited from Prince William and Prince Harry‘s late mother, Princess Diana.

Just days earlier, Kate took in a few matches at Wimbledon wearing a white midi dress by Suzannah featuring black buttons down the front. She accessorized with an Alexander McQueen belt, chic sunglasses and her signature blowout.

Kate, 37, opted for the color of the day at Royal Ascot in June. She sported a cornflower blue dress with sheer sleeves by Elie Saab and a matching Philip Treacy hat with a flower detail. The royal even accessorized her look with blue topaz and diamond drop earrings by Kiki McDonough.

The royal’s casual (and easy to replicate!) looks have also made headlines this summer season.

For two children-focused outings, she opted for patterned summer dresses paired with her go-to wedges. The Duchess of Cambridge has sported her tan lace-up Castañer wedges on three separate occasions in recent months, including at an outdoor photography workshop and to host a children’s picnic at Hampton Court Palace’s Garden Festival — where her “Back to Nature” garden was moved.

Kate has also brightened her look by recently adding some soft caramel highlights to her dark locks, which has added more dimension to her hair.