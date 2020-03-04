Kate Middleton Strikes a Pose in Her Chicest Photo Yet While on Tour in Ireland

Strike a royal pose!

Kate Middleton stepped out on Wednesday evening in a vintage magenta dress by Oscar de la Renta that had a total ’80s vibe with black polka dots and a ruffled collar.

She paired the look with her signature black clutch, black heels and a pair of gold hoop earrings. Kate, who typically wears her hair down around her shoulders in her signature bouncy blowout, had her hair pulled back in a chic ponytail.

The royal mom of three joined husband Prince William at a reception in Dublin held in their honor. The couple has just wrapped up day two of their three-day tour in Ireland.

Image zoom Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty

Earlier in the day, Kate sported a few of her own vintage pieces: a cream coat by Reiss that she wore during her dating years with Prince William and a pair of riding boots that she’s worn for over 15 years.

Kate also paid tribute to her host country on day one of their tour by wearing two green outfits. She also wore silver dangle earrings in the shape of a shamrock.

Image zoom Kate Middleton Karwai Tang/WireImag

Image zoom Kate Middleton Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate added another ‘80s touch to her tour style on Tuesday when she stepped out wearing a headband, which has quickly become one of her go-to styles — when she’s not rocking a tiara, of course.

William and Kate are set to embark on visits to the capital of Dublin, County Meath, County Kildare and Galway over a packed three-day tour, during which they will “focus on the relationship between the two countries, and build on the theme of remembrance and reconciliation,” Kensington Palace says.

William and Kate “are looking forward to building a lasting friendship with the Irish people.”