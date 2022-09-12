Royals Kate Middleton Says It's 'Strange' to Be at Windsor Castle Without Queen Elizabeth "She's touched everyone's lives globally," the new Princess of Wales said in a public appearance at the royal residence on Saturday By Lizzie Hyman Lizzie Hyman Instagram Twitter Lizzie Hyman is PEOPLE Magazine's Editorial Assistant. She provides administrative support to the Editor-in-Chief and Deputy Editor and writes content for both print and digital platforms. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Lizzie was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship in La Rioja, Spain and interned at NBC. Lizzie is a graduate of Georgetown University, and she is currently completing her Master's at Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 12, 2022 02:28 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Prince William and Kate Middleton. Photo: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Kate Middleton is missing Queen Elizabeth. The new Princess of Wales, 40, made a surprise appearance with her husband Prince William, brother-in-law Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle on Saturday at Windsor Castle, where the royal couples engaged with the crowd, shaking hands, hugging and reminiscing about the influence of the Queen, who "died peacefully" in her sleep on Thursday at the age of 96. In a video shared via TikTok and Instagram, Kate can be heard saying, "It's very strange being here without Her Majesty," referring to the royal residence where the Queen used as her home base since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Kate Middleton Shares Prince Louis' Heartbreaking Words: 'Grannie Is with Great-Grandpa Now' John Rainford / SplashNews.com "She's touched everyone's lives globally," Kate added, reminiscing about the significance of her late grandmother-in-law and her reign. Later in the video, Kate and Prince William can be seen standing together engaging with a spectator's dog. "Dogs are important at this time," Prince William, 40, says as he pets the animal. Kate Middleton and Prince William. KIRSTY O'CONNOR/POOL/AFP via Getty Prince Harry, 37, also commented on how Windsor Castle felt different without his grandmother. "It's a lonely place up there now without her," Harry told well-wishers, pointing to the castle, in a video shared by The Sun. "Whichever room she was in, you felt her presence throughout." Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more! Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty The foursome also toured the tributes to Queen Elizabeth left outside Windsor Castle. Prince William invited his brother and sister-in-law to join them on the outing. Prince William thought the walkabout to greet the crowds "was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family," a royal source tells PEOPLE. A palace insider tells PEOPLE: "It's such an extraordinary historical moment and also a deeply personal one for the family that you'd hope and think that all members of the family would unite and support [the King] especially. And perhaps some of those wounds can be healed in the process."