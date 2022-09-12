Kate Middleton Says It's 'Strange' to Be at Windsor Castle Without Queen Elizabeth

Kate Middleton is missing Queen Elizabeth.

The new Princess of Wales, 40, made a surprise appearance with her husband Prince William, brother-in-law Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle on Saturday at Windsor Castle, where the royal couples engaged with the crowd, shaking hands, hugging and reminiscing about the influence of the Queen, who "died peacefully" in her sleep on Thursday at the age of 96.

In a video shared via TikTok and Instagram, Kate can be heard saying, "It's very strange being here without Her Majesty," referring to the royal residence where the Queen used as her home base since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

John Rainford / SplashNews.com

"She's touched everyone's lives globally," Kate added, reminiscing about the significance of her late grandmother-in-law and her reign.

Later in the video, Kate and Prince William can be seen standing together engaging with a spectator's dog.

"Dogs are important at this time," Prince William, 40, says as he pets the animal.

Prince Harry, 37, also commented on how Windsor Castle felt different without his grandmother.

"It's a lonely place up there now without her," Harry told well-wishers, pointing to the castle, in a video shared by The Sun. "Whichever room she was in, you felt her presence throughout."

The foursome also toured the tributes to Queen Elizabeth left outside Windsor Castle.

Prince William invited his brother and sister-in-law to join them on the outing. Prince William thought the walkabout to greet the crowds "was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family," a royal source tells PEOPLE.

A palace insider tells PEOPLE: "It's such an extraordinary historical moment and also a deeply personal one for the family that you'd hope and think that all members of the family would unite and support [the King] especially. And perhaps some of those wounds can be healed in the process."