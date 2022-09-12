Kate Middleton Says It's 'Strange' to Be at Windsor Castle Without Queen Elizabeth

"She's touched everyone's lives globally," the new Princess of Wales said in a public appearance at the royal residence on Saturday

By
Lizzie Hyman
Lizzie Hyman Headshot
Lizzie Hyman

Lizzie Hyman is PEOPLE Magazine's Editorial Assistant. She provides administrative support to the Editor-in-Chief and Deputy Editor and writes content for both print and digital platforms. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Lizzie was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship in La Rioja, Spain and interned at NBC. Lizzie is a graduate of Georgetown University, and she is currently completing her Master's at Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

Published on September 12, 2022 02:28 PM
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales speak with members of the public on the Long walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince William and Kate Middleton. Photo: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

Kate Middleton is missing Queen Elizabeth.

The new Princess of Wales, 40, made a surprise appearance with her husband Prince William, brother-in-law Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle on Saturday at Windsor Castle, where the royal couples engaged with the crowd, shaking hands, hugging and reminiscing about the influence of the Queen, who "died peacefully" in her sleep on Thursday at the age of 96.

In a video shared via TikTok and Instagram, Kate can be heard saying, "It's very strange being here without Her Majesty," referring to the royal residence where the Queen used as her home base since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

*NO UK PRINT OR WEB USE* The Prince amd Princess of Wales, accompanied by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex look at the floral tributes left at Windsor Castle. After looking at the flowers the two Royal couples met well-wishers on the Long Walk. Pictured: Catherine Princess of Wales,Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall,Catherine Middleton,<a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" data-inlink="true">Kate Middleton</a> Ref: SPL5473326 100922 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: John Rainford / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No United Kingdom Rights
John Rainford / SplashNews.com

"She's touched everyone's lives globally," Kate added, reminiscing about the significance of her late grandmother-in-law and her reign.

Later in the video, Kate and Prince William can be seen standing together engaging with a spectator's dog.

"Dogs are important at this time," Prince William, 40, says as he pets the animal.

(L-R) Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022, before meeting well-wishers. - King Charles III pledged to follow his mother's example of "lifelong service" in his inaugural address to Britain and the Commonwealth on Friday, after ascending to the throne following the death of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II on September 8. (Photo by Kirsty O'Connor / POOL / AFP) (Photo by KIRSTY O'CONNOR/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Kate Middleton and Prince William. KIRSTY O'CONNOR/POOL/AFP via Getty

Prince Harry, 37, also commented on how Windsor Castle felt different without his grandmother.

"It's a lonely place up there now without her," Harry told well-wishers, pointing to the castle, in a video shared by The Sun. "Whichever room she was in, you felt her presence throughout."

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

The foursome also toured the tributes to Queen Elizabeth left outside Windsor Castle.

Prince William invited his brother and sister-in-law to join them on the outing. Prince William thought the walkabout to greet the crowds "was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family," a royal source tells PEOPLE.

A palace insider tells PEOPLE: "It's such an extraordinary historical moment and also a deeply personal one for the family that you'd hope and think that all members of the family would unite and support [the King] especially. And perhaps some of those wounds can be healed in the process."

