Kate Middleton Steps Out on Day 2 of Her 24-Hour Tour for Kids — and Meets Adorable Babies!

Kate Middleton Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton is hitting the ground running on her 24-hour tour of the U.K. on behalf of kids.

On Wednesday, the royal mom of three headed to Cardiff, Wales, to attend a baby sensory class at the innovative Ely and Careau Children’s Centre and hear about the support that parents receive.

She arrived in a long camel-colored coat over a black turtleneck, accented by a gold necklace with a round pendant.

Kate started her mini tour in Birmingham on Tuesday afternoon, where she said, “I’m here today to help launch a survey to hear society’s views about raising the next generation. Parents, carers and families are at the heart of caring for children in the formative years so that is why I want to listen to them.”

Image zoom Kate Middleton Ben Birchall/PA Images via Getty Images

“As a parent, I know how much we cherish the future health and happiness of our children. I want to hear the key issues affecting our families and communities so I can focus my work on where it is needed most. My ambition is to provide lasting change for generations to come.”

Princess Kate arrives @the_ECCC in a Cardiff 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 for the next stop on her tour promoting a survey into the early years #5BigQuestions #duchessofcambridge #katemiddleton pic.twitter.com/MstUskJseT — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) January 22, 2020

Run by the Royal Foundation that Kate heads along with husband Prince William, and conducted by Ipsos MORI, the new survey aims to spark what Kate’s office calls a “national conversation on the early years.” She hopes that the results will also guide her future work as she strives to give children the tools and foundations to lead healthy and fulfilling lives.

Image zoom Kate Middleton Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

It is the latest development in eight years of work by Princess Kate. In that time she has immersed herself in hearing real-life experiences of children and carers and learning how experiences in early childhood can lie at the root of many of the toughest social challenges people face.

David Holmes, chief executive of the charity Family Action (which Kate joined for some pre-Christmas fun in December), adds, “Every parent, carer and family wants the best for their child and raising the profile of the vital early years in a child’s life is work of national importance. The insight this survey will give the early years sector valuable direction in designing and delivering services and support which reflect what matters most to people.”