Kate Middleton Steps Out Following Platinum Jubilee Celebrations to Visit Children's Charity

The royal mom has admitted to feeling "broody" when she meets young children

Kate Middleton is back on royal duty following a busy Platinum Jubilee weekend.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, stepped out on Wednesday to visit Little Village's hub in Brent, part of London's largest baby bank network. She met with staff, volunteers and a family receiving aid from the organization, which supports local families by ensuring that they have access to essential items for their young children.

During her visit, Kate met with staff and volunteers as she helped pick out clothes and equipment for a family who was also present. The bundle packed by the royal mom was the 20,000th package to be given out by the charity.

"We were all absolutely delighted to welcome The Duchess of Cambridge to Little Village Brent. She met some of our staff and volunteers and helped to pick out some beautiful items of clothing for the family's two young children," said Sophie Livingston MBE, CEO of Little Village.

"The Duchess really took her time to talk our staff and volunteers, who all said how down to earth she was and how engaged and interested she was in the work of Little Village."

Volunteer Fouzia Khan, who met also met Kate, said: "As a mother herself The Duchess really showed a lot of empathy and care about the work Little Village are doing. She was lovely and engaging and was keen to hear about how families feel when they visit our baby bank. She was very interested in hearing about how much thought and care goes into the bundles we prepare for families."

Since launching in 2016, Little Village's team of over 600 volunteers has responded to nearly 20,000 requests for support across London, reaching over 22,000 children.

Kate has previously visited baby banks to help unload deliveries, sort donations and speak with families about their experiences of using their local baby bank services.

The visit is extra special for Kate, who has a particular interest in young children and has made it a focus of her royal life. Last year, the mother of three launched the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, which keys in on the five years of a child's life and setting them up for future success.

"Our first five years lay important foundations for our future selves. This period is when we first learn to manage our emotions and impulses, to care and to empathize, and thus ultimately to establish healthy relationships with ourselves and others," Kate said in a foreword to a report released by the foundation. "It is a time when our experience of the world around us, and the way that moulds our development, can have a lifelong impact on our future mental and physical wellbeing. Indeed, what shapes our childhood shapes the adults and the parents we become."

But being around babies and toddlers also poses an occupational hazard: Kate has admitted in the past that she feels "broody" after meeting with young children.

"Can you get my wife out of here before she gets broody?" Prince William joked last month when the couple visited a Scottish class where students were learning about empathy by observing an infant — A.K.A. their "tiny teacher," Saul!

On the first day of her solo royal tour in Denmark in February, Kate met with parents and their babies during a visit to the University of Copenhagen.

"It makes me very broody," Kate shared. "William always worries about me meeting under 1-year-olds. I come home saying, 'Let's have another one.' "