Kate Middleton's morning workout begins with her three children.

The Princess of Wales, 41, hosted a reception for the England Wheelchair Rugby League team on Thursday, celebrating their success at the Rugby League World Cup Final in November 2022. Princess Kate welcomed team members and coaches to Hampton Court Palace, where she congratulated them on their win and learned more about their future goals. During the event, Kate shared a bit of insight into what mornings are like at her house and how she makes time for fitness.

According to the Daily Mirror, one of the athletes asked the Princess of Wales if she goes to the gym. Princess Kate replied, "It's running around after the children — I do it all, whenever I can squeeze in exercise I do, even jumping on the trampoline with my children before school."

Kate Middleton. Mark Large/AP/Shutterstock

Kate and her husband Prince William, who are parents to Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, both grew up as avid athletes — and their kids inherited the same interest.

"We're always slightly competitive with each other. They all love sport and Louis is mad about rugby," she said. "They are at an age where they just love running around."

Princess Kate has previously spoken about her family's passion for activity and adventure. In a rare interview with the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast in 2020, she said that her favorite times with her family are "outside in the countryside and we're all filthy dirty."

She also told the players on Thursday that she and her family watched the World Cup Final on TV, where Team England defeated France in a dramatic 28-24 victory. The milestone was especially exciting for the national team, as their first World Cup championship win since the inaugural Wheelchair tournament was held in 2008.

Kate became patron of the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League in February 2022. She received the patronages from Queen Elizabeth, taking over the royal roles from her brother-in-law Prince Harry. The rugby patronages were Harry's first to be redistributed when he and wife Meghan Markle stepped back from their roles as senior working royals in 2020.

Priciness Kate has embraced the position and joined a training session for some of the rugby players soon after the news was announced. Taking the field (in a team tracksuit!) at Twickenham Stadium last February, Kate participated in a line-out play, where a player is hoisted in the air by their teammates to receive a ball after it goes out of the field of play.

Kate couldn't help but laugh as she was lifted, expertly catching the ball and passing it to a player below.