Everything You Need to Copy Kate Middleton’s Spring Style

The Duchess of Cambridge attended the Royal Ascot horse race wearing a stunning cornflower blue Elie Saab dress with sheer sleeves and a matching floral hat by Philip Treacy. Kate accessorized her look with blue topaz and diamond drop earrings by Kiki McDonough.
Get the Look!
Glamorous Petite Midi Dress with Neck Tie in Polka Dot, $64; asos.com
Vila High Neck Geo Midi Dress with Volume Sleeves, $76; asos.com
Bardot Fiona Mesh Lace Trumpet Dress, $107.40 (orig. $179); nordstrom.com
Rococo Sand Concept Dress, $400; shopbop.com
Stine Goya Baily Long Sleeve Midi Shirtdress, $420; nordstrom.com
Tory Burch Smocked Dress, $498; shopbop.com
Co Floral Print Tie Neck Silk Dress, $499.98 (orig. $1,250); nordstrom.com
Kate Middleton attended the annual celebration of the Order of the Garter at Windsor Castle wearing a chic black and white coat from Catherine Walker & Co. and matching black Lock & Co. hat.
Get the Look!
Cupcakes and Cashmere Xander Tie Waist Jacket, $49.97 (orig. $118); nordstromrack.com
NIC + ZOE First Class Fringe Trim Jacket, $133.50 (orig. $178); bloomingdales.com
Vince Camuto Colorblock Jacket, $149; bloomingdales.com
Cupcakes and Cashmere Aletta Coat, $115.70 (orig. $178); shopbop.com
Alice + Olivia Indiri Strong Shoulder Check Jacket, $895; nordstrom.com
The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for a dinner celebration at Spring restaurant in Somerset House for Action on Addiction’s Addiction Awareness Week in a white off-the-shoulder dress by Barbara Casasola (a royal re-wear!) and sparkling Jimmy Choo pumps.
Get the Look!
ASOS Design Button Through Broderie Midi Dress, $103; asos.com
Allsaints Alyssa Side-Slit Knit Dress, $118 (orig. $198); bloomingdales.com
Amanda Uprichard Evalina Dress, $198; revolve.com
NBD Tori Midi Dress, $238; revolve.com
Rebecca Taylor Terri Embroidered Dress, $595; bloomingdales.com
On a trip to the English countryside, Kate greeted fans in Cumbria, England wearing a TROY London tracker jacket in olive and Kiki McDonough earrings with hiking boots and dark skinny jeans.
Get the Look!
Everlane The Modern Utility Jacket, $78; everlane.com
Madewell Surplus Cotton Jacket, $118; nordstrom.com
Marrakech Albertine Field Jacket, $150; anthropologie.com
FRAME Button-Front Peplum Jean Jacket, $350; neimanmarcus.com
For the annual Trooping the Colour celebration, Kate Middleton opted for a pretty yellow Alexander McQueen ensemble and a hat by Philip Treacy that she previously wore to Meghan and Harry’s royal wedding.
Get the Look!
Leith Flutter Sleeve Midi Dress, $41.40 (orig. $69); nordstrom.com
Gal Meets Glam Collection Vanessa Button Front Linen Blend Midi Dress, $138; nordstrom.com
STAUD Panier Gingham Mermaid Midi Dress, $295; nordstrom.com
Black Halo Hailey Belted Dress, $390; bloomingdales.com
Kobi Halpern Harper Short-Sleeve Dress, $398; bloomingdales.com
Kate Middleton wore a sleek cream coat by one of her go-to designers, Catherine Walker, to attend the 75th D-Day commemoration ceremony, and she accessorized with pearl earrings, a beige clutch, and nude pumps.
Get the Look!
ASOS Design Waterfall Collar Coat with Tie Belt, $66.50 (orig. $111); asos.com
River Island Tailored Coat in Cream, $119; asos.com
Helene Berman College Coat with Mock Tortoiseshell Buttons, $198 (orig. $308); asos.com
Harris Wharf Lightweight Wool Cocoon Coat, $555; bloomingdales.com
The Duchess of Cambridge attended the state banquet at Buckingham Palace for President Donald Trump’s official state visit to the U.K. wearing a tiered ruffle Alexander McQueen gown and the famous pearl-encrusted Lover’s Knot tiara.
Get the Look!
AQUA Ruffled Cold-Shoulder Gown, $228; bloomingdales.com
Tularosa Emmeline Dress, $288; revolve.com
Likely Miller Off-the-Shoulder Gown, $378; bloomingdales.com
Loveshackfancy Ryan Dress, $595; shopbop.com
Marchesa Notte Flutter Sleeve Cocktail Dress, $695; shopbop.com
Kate Middleton attended The Queen’s Garden Party at Buckingham Palace and looked absolutely perfect in a light pink coat dress by Alexander McQueen (her wedding dress designer!) paired with a matching fascinator by Juliette Botterill.
Get the Look!
RACHEL Rachel Roy Darla Lace Blazer Dress, $89.50 (orig. $179); macys.com
Lovers + Friend City Blazer Dress, $184; revolve.com
Dress the Population Norah Plunge Body-Con Dress, $232; nordstrom.com
Black Halo Evelyn Ruffle Sheath Dress, $380; bloomingdales.com
The Duchess of Cambridge went casual-chic at the opening of the Chelsea Flower Show in London wearing a $325 broderie anglais crisp white top from M.i.h. Jeans paired with camel colored culottes from Massimo Dutti and her beloved white Superga sneakers.
Get the Look!
J.Crew Mixed Eyelet Popover Top, $75; nordstrom.com
Hale Bob Embroidered Eyelet Blouse, $92.97 (orig. $218); nordstromrack.com
Polo Ralph Lauren Eyelet Linen Shirt, $198; nordstrom.com
Joie Janah Eyelet Lace Blouse, $208.50 (orig. $278); bloomingdales.com
Free People Patti Pant, $38 (orig. $78); revolve.com
Everlane The Wide Leg Crop Pant, $68; everlane.com
Madewell Emmett High Waist Crop Wide Leg Pants, $68 (orig. $88); nordstrom.com
Kate Middleton traded in her sneakers and culottes for a $3,310 Erdem floral print gown and espadrille wedges for the opening evening event of the Chelsea Flower Show in London with The Queen.
Get the Look!
Bardot Poppy Trim Dress, $129; revolve.com
We Are Kindred Madison Midi Dress, $387; asos.com
Robert Rodriguez Carmen Floral Print Cotton & Silk Dress, $595; nordstrom.com
ML Monique Lhuillier Floral-Print Tiered Maxi Dress, $795; neimanmarcus.com