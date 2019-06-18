Everything You Need to Copy Kate Middleton’s Spring Style

The Duchess of Cambridge attended the Royal Ascot horse race wearing a stunning cornflower blue Elie Saab dress with sheer sleeves and a matching floral hat by Philip Treacy. Kate accessorized her look with blue topaz and diamond drop earrings by Kiki McDonough.

Get the Look!

Glamorous Petite Midi Dress with Neck Tie in Polka Dot, $64; asos.com

Vila High Neck Geo Midi Dress with Volume Sleeves, $76; asos.com

Bardot Fiona Mesh Lace Trumpet Dress, $107.40 (orig. $179); nordstrom.com

Rococo Sand Concept Dress, $400; shopbop.com

Stine Goya Baily Long Sleeve Midi Shirtdress, $420; nordstrom.com

Tory Burch Smocked Dress, $498; shopbop.com

Co Floral Print Tie Neck Silk Dress, $499.98 (orig. $1,250); nordstrom.com