Everything You Need to Copy Kate Middleton’s Spring Style

Love the Duchess of Cambridge’s spring style? You’re in luck because we’ve found everything you need to copy her looks for this season
By Kami Phillips
June 18, 2019 11:13 AM

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The Duchess of Cambridge attended the Royal Ascot horse race wearing a stunning cornflower blue Elie Saab dress with sheer sleeves and a matching floral hat by Philip Treacy. Kate accessorized her look with blue topaz and diamond drop earrings by Kiki McDonough.

Get the Look!

Glamorous Petite Midi Dress with Neck Tie in Polka Dot, $64; asos.com

Vila High Neck Geo Midi Dress with Volume Sleeves, $76; asos.com

Bardot Fiona Mesh Lace Trumpet Dress, $107.40 (orig. $179); nordstrom.com

Rococo Sand Concept Dress, $400; shopbop.com

Stine Goya Baily Long Sleeve Midi Shirtdress, $420; nordstrom.com

Tory Burch Smocked Dress, $498; shopbop.com

Co Floral Print Tie Neck Silk Dress, $499.98 (orig. $1,250); nordstrom.com

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton attended the annual celebration of the Order of the Garter at Windsor Castle wearing a chic black and white coat from Catherine Walker & Co. and matching black Lock & Co. hat.

Get the Look!

Cupcakes and Cashmere Xander Tie Waist Jacket, $49.97 (orig. $118); nordstromrack.com

NIC + ZOE First Class Fringe Trim Jacket, $133.50 (orig. $178); bloomingdales.com

Vince Camuto Colorblock Jacket, $149; bloomingdales.com

Cupcakes and Cashmere Aletta Coat, $115.70 (orig. $178); shopbop.com

Alice + Olivia Indiri Strong Shoulder Check Jacket, $895; nordstrom.com

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for a dinner celebration at Spring restaurant in Somerset House for Action on Addiction’s Addiction Awareness Week in a white off-the-shoulder dress by Barbara Casasola (a royal re-wear!) and sparkling Jimmy Choo pumps.

Get the Look!

ASOS Design Button Through Broderie Midi Dress, $103; asos.com

Allsaints Alyssa Side-Slit Knit Dress, $118 (orig. $198); bloomingdales.com

Amanda Uprichard Evalina Dress, $198; revolve.com

NBD Tori Midi Dress, $238; revolve.com

Rebecca Taylor Terri Embroidered Dress, $595; bloomingdales.com

ROBERT PERRY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

On a trip to the English countryside, Kate greeted fans in Cumbria, England wearing a TROY London tracker jacket in olive and Kiki McDonough earrings with hiking boots and dark skinny jeans.

Get the Look!

Everlane The Modern Utility Jacket, $78; everlane.com

Madewell Surplus Cotton Jacket, $118; nordstrom.com

Marrakech Albertine Field Jacket, $150; anthropologie.com

FRAME Button-Front Peplum Jean Jacket, $350; neimanmarcus.com

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

For the annual Trooping the Colour celebration, Kate Middleton opted for a pretty yellow Alexander McQueen ensemble and a hat by Philip Treacy that she previously wore to Meghan and Harry’s royal wedding.

Get the Look!

Leith Flutter Sleeve Midi Dress, $41.40 (orig. $69); nordstrom.com

Gal Meets Glam Collection Vanessa Button Front Linen Blend Midi Dress, $138; nordstrom.com

STAUD Panier Gingham Mermaid Midi Dress, $295; nordstrom.com

Black Halo Hailey Belted Dress, $390; bloomingdales.com

Kobi Halpern Harper Short-Sleeve Dress, $398; bloomingdales.com

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton wore a sleek cream coat by one of her go-to designers, Catherine Walker, to attend the 75th D-Day commemoration ceremony, and she accessorized with pearl earrings, a beige clutch, and nude pumps.

Get the Look!

ASOS Design Waterfall Collar Coat with Tie Belt, $66.50 (orig. $111); asos.com

River Island Tailored Coat in Cream, $119; asos.com

Helene Berman College Coat with Mock Tortoiseshell Buttons, $198 (orig. $308); asos.com

Harris Wharf Lightweight Wool Cocoon Coat, $555; bloomingdales.com

Victoria Jones- WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge attended the state banquet at Buckingham Palace for President Donald Trump’s official state visit to the U.K. wearing a tiered ruffle Alexander McQueen gown and the famous pearl-encrusted Lover’s Knot tiara.

Get the Look!

AQUA Ruffled Cold-Shoulder Gown, $228; bloomingdales.com

Tularosa Emmeline Dress, $288; revolve.com

Likely Miller Off-the-Shoulder Gown, $378; bloomingdales.com

Loveshackfancy Ryan Dress, $595; shopbop.com

Marchesa Notte Flutter Sleeve Cocktail Dress, $695; shopbop.com

Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty

Kate Middleton attended The Queen’s Garden Party at Buckingham Palace and looked absolutely perfect in a light pink coat dress by Alexander McQueen (her wedding dress designer!) paired with a matching fascinator by Juliette Botterill.

Get the Look!

RACHEL Rachel Roy Darla Lace Blazer Dress, $89.50 (orig. $179); macys.com

Lovers + Friend City Blazer Dress, $184; revolve.com

Dress the Population Norah Plunge Body-Con Dress, $232; nordstrom.com

Black Halo Evelyn Ruffle Sheath Dress, $380; bloomingdales.com

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge went casual-chic at the opening of the Chelsea Flower Show in London wearing a $325 broderie anglais crisp white top from M.i.h. Jeans paired with camel colored culottes from Massimo Dutti and her beloved white Superga sneakers.

Get the Look!

J.Crew Mixed Eyelet Popover Top, $75; nordstrom.com

Hale Bob Embroidered Eyelet Blouse, $92.97 (orig. $218); nordstromrack.com

Polo Ralph Lauren Eyelet Linen Shirt, $198; nordstrom.com

Joie Janah Eyelet Lace Blouse, $208.50 (orig. $278); bloomingdales.com

Free People Patti Pant, $38 (orig. $78); revolve.com

Everlane The Wide Leg Crop Pant, $68; everlane.com

Madewell Emmett High Waist Crop Wide Leg Pants, $68 (orig. $88); nordstrom.com

Geoff Pugh/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate Middleton traded in her sneakers and culottes for a $3,310 Erdem floral print gown and espadrille wedges for the opening evening event of the Chelsea Flower Show in London with The Queen.

Get the Look!

Bardot Poppy Trim Dress, $129; revolve.com

We Are Kindred Madison Midi Dress, $387; asos.com

Robert Rodriguez Carmen Floral Print Cotton & Silk Dress, $595; nordstrom.com

ML Monique Lhuillier Floral-Print Tiered Maxi Dress, $795; neimanmarcus.com

