The Duchess of Cambridge had her biggest supporters cheering her on as she hosted her first carol concert

The Sweet Moment Kate Middleton Spots Her Parents and Siblings in the Audience at Christmas Concert

Kate Middleton's biggest supporters were on hand to celebrate the royal's first-ever Christmas carol concert on Thursday.

As the Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Westminster Abbey alongside husband Prince William, the Middleton family was front and center to support Kate, who spearheaded the event, which paid tribute to the incredible work of individuals and organizations across the U.K. who have supported their communities through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Michael and Carole Middleton, Pippa Middleton, James Middleton and his new wife Alizee Thevenet arrived at the festive event on Thursday, which was also attended by by Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Zara and Mike Tindall.

And a special moment between the group was captured on camera. As the royal walked past her family's row, she looked over and caught the eyes of her younger siblings, Pippa and James, who flashed supportive smiles at their sister.

Middletons Pippa Middleton, James Middleton, Alizee Thevenet and Carole and Michael Middleton | Credit: Heathcliff O'Malley - WPA Pool/Getty

This isn't the first royal event the Middleton family has attended recently. Last month, Carole and Michael Middleton, along with her brother and new sister-in-law, James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet, attended the Royal Variet Performance at the Royal Albert Hall.

The Middleton family is close — to each other as well as the royal family. They've even been invited to Balmoral, Queen Elizabeth's Scotland estate where she spends the summer months.

Middletons Carole, Michael and Pippa Middleton | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate and William were guests at James and Alizee's September wedding in France, where they made sure the attention stayed on the couple.

"Prince William and Kate were there but they did not want to steal the show from the newlyweds, Alizée Thevenet and James Middleton, who is a very nice boy," François Arizzi, mayor of the idyllic hilltop village of Bormes-les-Mimosas who officiated the civil union inside the local town hall, told local publication Var Matin.

"I was able to interact with [William and Kate] in very poor English," the mayor quipped. "We talked about the charms of Bormes-les-Mimosas and its climate, banalities.... It was a simple moment, and I wasn't more impressive than that!"

Middletons James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

In the program for the Royal Carols: Together At Christmas community carol service, Kate wrote: "We have lost loved ones, seen out frontline workers placed under immeasurable pressure, and we have experienced heart-wrenching isolation from those we hold most dear.

"Alongside this, we have seen how communities have come together to support those most in need. And through our separation from others, we have been reminded just how powerful human connection is to us all. Just how much we need one another. And how loving and feeling a sense of belonging to one another can provide comfort in tough times. The importance of simply being together.

kate middleton and prince william Kate Middleton and Prince William | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty