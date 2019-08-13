Queen of Athletic Wear! See All of Kate Middleton's Best Sporty Styles Through the Years

Kate Middleton skippered a boat during a charity sailing race that pitted her against seven other teams, including one headed by husband Prince William. Although her team was disqualified for starting too early, she looked stylish in a windbreak coat, shorts and a baseball cap.
The Wimbledon regular was all smiles during a visit to the Lawn Tennis Association at the National Tennis Centre in Oct. 2017. She rocked grey sneakers for the occasion, paired with black and white athletic pants, a polo shirt and a pullover sweater.
During a Feb. 2019 visit to Northern Ireland, Kate showed off her soccer (AKA football) skills with some youngsters.
When competition with Prince William heated up, Kate pulled off her puffy jacket to reveal a white sweater.
Back in 2012, Kate kept up with the Great Britain field hockey team in a pair of red pants and zip-up hoodie.
Even in the snow, Kate ups her fashion game! She donned bright pants and a white winter jacket paired with black accessories like a hat and gloves for a March 2016 family ski trip in the French Alps.
And she’s off! Kate wore black and red sneakers to compete in a race against Prince William during a Team Heads Together London Marathon Training Day at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Feb. 2017.
The couple’s royal tour to Sweden in Jan. 2018 wasn’t complete until Kate swung a hockey stick in the snow — looking chic in a grey winter hat with a fluffy ball on top and maroon scarf.
The royal mom covered up her puffer jacket with a helmet and life jacket while competing in a boat race in Northern Ireland in Feb. 2019.
During Kate’s visit to the Land Rover BAR during the America’s Cup World Series in July 2016, she sported a polo shirt and sneakers with bold blue laces.
Kate made a fashionable appearance at the London 2012 Paralympic Games, stepping out in a pair of bright red sneakers.
Kate looked ready to play in silver sneakers, athletic pants and a white windbreaker at the Wimbledon Junior Tennis Initiative in Jan. 2018.
Kate stuck to her red and black color scheme for a Nov. 2017 visit to the Aston Villa Football Club.
Sporty and striped! The Duchess of Cambridge looked perfectly polished (yet ready to go) while hosting a Kensington Palace reception for runners from Team Heads Together ahead of the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon.