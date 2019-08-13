Queen of Athletic Wear! See All of Kate Middleton's Best Sporty Styles Through the Years

By Stephanie Petit
August 13, 2019 03:42 PM

PETER NICHOLLS/AFP/Getty

Kate Middleton skippered a boat during a charity sailing race that pitted her against seven other teams, including one headed by husband Prince William. Although her team was disqualified for starting too early, she looked stylish in a windbreak coat, shorts and a baseball cap.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

The Wimbledon regular was all smiles during a visit to the Lawn Tennis Association at the National Tennis Centre in Oct. 2017. She rocked grey sneakers for the occasion, paired with black and white athletic pants, a polo shirt and a pullover sweater.

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

During a Feb. 2019 visit to Northern Ireland, Kate showed off her soccer (AKA football) skills with some youngsters.

Kelvin Boyes - Pool/Getty

When competition with Prince William heated up, Kate pulled off her puffy jacket to reveal a white sweater. 

Chris Jackson/Getty

Back in 2012, Kate kept up with the Great Britain field hockey team in a pair of red pants and zip-up hoodie.

John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty

Even in the snow, Kate ups her fashion game! She donned bright pants and a white winter jacket paired with black accessories like a hat and gloves for a March 2016 family ski trip in the French Alps.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

And she’s off! Kate wore black and red sneakers to compete in a race against Prince William during a Team Heads Together London Marathon Training Day at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Feb. 2017.

Chris Jackson/Getty

The couple’s royal tour to Sweden in Jan. 2018 wasn’t complete until Kate swung a hockey stick in the snow — looking chic in a grey winter hat with a fluffy ball on top and maroon scarf.

REX/Shutterstock

The royal mom covered up her puffer jacket with a helmet and life jacket while competing in a boat race in Northern Ireland in Feb. 2019.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

During Kate’s visit to the Land Rover BAR during the America’s Cup World Series in July 2016, she sported a polo shirt and sneakers with bold blue laces.

Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty

Kate made a fashionable appearance at the London 2012 Paralympic Games, stepping out in a pair of bright red sneakers.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Kate looked ready to play in silver sneakers, athletic pants and a white windbreaker at the Wimbledon Junior Tennis Initiative in Jan. 2018.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kate stuck to her red and black color scheme for a Nov. 2017 visit to the Aston Villa Football Club.

CHRIS JACKSON/AFP/Getty

Sporty and striped! The Duchess of Cambridge looked perfectly polished (yet ready to go) while hosting a Kensington Palace reception for runners from Team Heads Together ahead of the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon.

