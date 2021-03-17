Shamrock Chic! Kate Middleton Sports a Royal Rewear as the Perfect St. Patrick's Day Accessory

The delicate jewelry goes back to Kate and Prince William's visit to Ireland last year

Kate Middleton has the luck of the Irish!

Kate and Prince William joined leaders from around the globe in wishing Ireland a happy St. Patrick's Day in a new video shared by the Irish Foreign Ministry on Wednesday. The royal mom dressed festively for the occasion, sporting a bright green blazer from Zara.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She accessorized with another nod to Ireland: a necklace featuring a delicate shamrock charm that's believed to be the gold baby shamrock necklace by Daniella Draper ($375).

Kate is known for recycling her favorite looks, and her latest jewelry choice is no exception. She previously wore the shamrock necklace during the couple's tour of Ireland last year — their last overseas visit before the coronavirus pandemic limited travel.

Although Kate's hair is covering her ears in the St. Patrick's Day video, the royal previously paired the necklace with a matching pair of shamrock earrings also by Daniella Draper ($190).

Gold Baby Shamrock Necklace; Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Image zoom Kate Middleton | Credit: Daniella Draper; Peter Morrison-Pool/Getty Images

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Image zoom Kate Middleton | Credit: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile via Getty Images

"We're delighted to wish you all a very happy St. Patrick's Day," said the Duchess of Cambridge after her husband's greeting in the Irish language. He then joked, "How come you got that easy bit?"

"We were so thrilled to be able to visit Ireland just over a year ago, a few short weeks before all of our lives were turned upside down by the pandemic," William said.

Get the premiere issue of PEOPLE Royals for glamorous new photos and inside stories royals fans haven't seen or read elsewhere! Subscribe at peopleroyals.com/launch

"The warm welcome we received everywhere was a testament to the friendship between our two countries, and the strength of the relationship between the U.K. and Ireland," added Kate.

Said William, "We know that for Irish people all around the world, today won't be the same as normal. We hope you can celebrate safely, in any case," before the couple wished, "Happy St. Patrick's Day," together.

The couple also wished the Irish Guards, of which William is colonel, a happy St. Patrick's Day on Twitter.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Kate, 39, and William, 38, typically celebrate St. Patrick's Day by attending a parade at Cavalry Barracks and meeting with the 1st Battalion Irish Guards. The festivities often include a pint of Guinness!