Kate Middleton Spoke for Every Mom with This Off-the-Cuff Comment to the Archbishop

Prince Louis‘ record of being a great sleeper continues!

The royal baby slept through his entire, much-anticipated entrance for the royal christening on Monday. He was even napping peacefully in the arms of his mother, Kate Middleton, when she greeted Archbishop Justin Welby, who led the ceremony. When the archbishop pointed out the sleeping prince, Princess Kate responded, “Let’s hope he stays like this!”

Princess Kate often makes relatable, candid comments about parenthood. While on maternity leave, she mentioned how much she loves simple moments with her kids, and at an event in 2017 for her Heads Together campaign, she said being a mother is both “rewarding” and “a huge challenge.”

Prince Louis sleeps as his mom, Kate Middleton, carries him into the chapel for his christening on July 9, 2018. PA Images/Sipa

Members of the Royal Family arrive at St James's Palace for the christening of Prince Louis. pic.twitter.com/3pDk4D898C — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 9, 2018

Monday’s ceremony marked the first time Kate, her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and her husband, Prince William, have made a public appearance as a family of five.

The Duchess of Cambridge said Prince Louis “reminds me so much of George” as she carried him into the Chapel Royal for his christening today https://t.co/xaURVa8ZlR — Lizzie Robinson (@LizzieITV) July 9, 2018

Princess Kate smiles as she talks with Archbishop Justin Welby, who led Prince Louis's christening ceremony. PA Images/Sipa

Kate honored the occasion by wearing an Alexander McQueen dress, the same designer she wore for her older children’s christenings and her own wedding.

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children, George, Charlotte and Louis, make their first appearance as a family of five at Louis's christening on July 9, 2018. PA Images/Sipa

Prince Louis’ christening took place at the Chapel Royal in St. James’s Palace in London. His godparents were announced earlier in the day.