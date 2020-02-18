Kate Middleton Speaks Directly to the Public About Children's Needs in Rare Instagram Video

Image zoom Kate Middleton Kensington Royal/ Instagram

Kate Middleton is making a personal request.

The royal mom stars in a new video shared on Kensington Palace’s Instagram and Twitter pages on Tuesday, speaking directly to the camera about her new initiative to support early childhood development.

“Parents, families and carers are at the heart of raising the next generation and that’s why I felt so passionate about listening to them, and listening to your thoughts and your views and how best we can support you going forward,” Kate, 38, says. “That’s why I’ve launched the 5 Big Questions to hear from as many people from society as possible.”

The video then shows a montage from the Duchess of Cambridge’s visits around the U.K. over recent weeks to promote the survey, which is open until Feb. 21.

“We visited Wales, Northern Ireland, Scotland and England to hear your experiences,” she adds. “I’m really pleased that over 200,000 people have already filled in the survey, but it’s not too late to have your say.”

The candid video appears to have been taken last week during Kate’s whirlwind day in Northern Ireland and Scotland to promote the initiative, as she’s wearing the same lavender turtleneck and olive jacket.

In addition to visiting the four corners of the U.K., Kate recently gave a deeply personal interview about parenting young children on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, hosted by bestselling author Giovanna Fletcher.

The results of the survey will help guide Kate as she maps out how she can help young people and their caregivers and parents in the coming years and decades. The questions include topics such as nature vs. nurture, health and happiness.

“I have listened to experts, academics, practitioners and service providers who work every day to make our families and communities stronger,” she said at the launch. “I wanted to dig deeper to understand issues we face and how best to tackle them together.”