Kate Middleton Sparkles in Tiara For Queen Elizabeth's Magnificent Palace Party

It’s time to dazzle!

Kate Middleton wore a stunning tiara and eye-catching jewels as she and Prince William attended a palace party — the Diplomatic Corps reception, an annual event for 1,000 guests including ambassadors, high commissioners and government officials — on Wednesday evening.

In the first glimpse of Kate’s ensemble for the night, taken as she left her Kensington Palace home in the backseat of a car alongside Prince William, it appears the royal mom of three went with her go-to headpiece for such occasions, the Lover’s Knot or Cambridge Lover’s Knot tiara. The sparkling topper has become a favorite of Kate’s over the years. With pearls hanging from diamond pretzel-shaped knots, the tiara was also a favorite of the late Princess Diana. More than a century old, the stunning headpiece was originally commissioned from the jeweler Garrard by Queen Mary in 1913 or 1914 and is a replica of a tiara owned by Mary’s grandmother, Princess Augusta of Hesse.

In a change from her usual white or light-colored gowns, she chose a navy velvet gown with long sleeves by Alexander McQueen (her wedding dress designer!).

Image zoom Kate Middleton James Whatling / MEGA

Image zoom Prince William and Kate Middleton Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

RELATED: Every Time Kate Middleton Has Worn a Tiara — See the Photos!

Kate wore her hair in an elegant updo, showing off her statement earrings and necklace, the Nizam of Hyderabad necklace which she previously wore in February 2014. The royal also accessorized with a sash and medals signifying honors bestowed to her by the Queen.

Her husband William wore breeches with his tailcoat and white tie.

Image zoom Kate Middleton

Image zoom Kate Middleton

The royal parents were helping Queen Elizabeth, who chose a gown by her go-to dressmaker Angela Kelly and the Vladimir tiara with emerald and diamond drops, host a special reception for diplomats at Buckingham Palace.

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth

Also welcoming guests to the palace will be Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who wore a cream embroidered gown by Bruce Oldfield and a Boucheron tiara.

Image zoom Prince William

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The evening party is one of the highlights of the royal year and a pre-Christmas tradition. The Queen, 93, hosts around 1,000 guests for the white tie bash.

Men wear tailcoats and women are in long gowns as the party moves through several of the magnificent state rooms of the palace including the State Dining, the Blue Drawing and the White Drawing rooms.

It is the sixth time William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have attended the annual party.