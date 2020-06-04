Kate Middleton Enlists Sophie Wessex for New Photography Exhibit — See Sophie's Photo!

Kate Middleton has received a new entry in her photo exhibition project — from a fellow royal mom!

Sophie, the Countess of Wessex has contributed a photo she took during one of her recent visits helping volunteers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kate kicked off the new photography project, HoldStill, with the U.K.'s National Portrait Gallery last month. She aims to find some of the most compelling images reflecting this period in history.

Sophie’s photo, which was unveiled on Thursday, is called "Packed with Love." It depicts a volunteer, Ali, who was helping at the Shah Jahan Mosque in southern England, where the royal mom also helped out recently. “Ali’s smile captures the enthusiasm for helping others that is so evident amongst the volunteers at the Mosque,” Sophie wrote in her accompanying caption.

She added, “Ali helped to establish the Mosque’s food parcel delivery service for NHS workers, people self-isolating and other families in need, which has so far helped 400 households. Ali volunteers at the Mosque every day from 7 a.m. - 5 p.m., keeping up with day job from home in the evenings.”

Kate and the National Portrait Gallery are inviting people to submit their own photographic portraits inspired by three themes: Helpers and Heroes (Sophie’s portrait falls into this category); Your New Normal and Acts of Kindness.The deadline for submissions to the project is June 18.

When she launched the project last month, Kate said, “We’ve all been struck by some of the incredible images we’ve seen which have given us an insight into the experiences and stories of people across the country. Some desperately sad images showing the human tragedy of this pandemic and other uplifting pictures showing people coming together to support those more vulnerable.”

Kate, who is patron of the National Portrait Gallery, will take part in the curation of the exhibition, which she and the National Portrait Gallery hope to be able to show around the U.K. when the time and circumstances allow.

