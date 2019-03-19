Family Business! See Every Photo from Kate Middleton's Rare Solo Outing with Queen Elizabeth

This is the first time the two are heading out without any other members of the family — see all the best photos from the dynamic royal duo!

More
placeholder
By
Stephanie Petit
March 19, 2019 08:31 AM
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/">Kate Middleton</a> added a first to her royal r&eacute;sum&eacute; on Tuesday, joining the Queen for a public engagement without any other members of the royal family!</p>
pinterest

Kate Middleton added a first to her royal résumé on Tuesday, joining the Queen for a public engagement without any other members of the royal family!

Press Association via AP Images
<p>The Queen exited the car first when the duo arrived at the Strand campus of King&#8217;s College in London.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest

The Queen exited the car first when the duo arrived at the Strand campus of King’s College in London. 

Press Association via AP Images
<p>Kate then emerged to tour the high-tech university in central London.</p>
pinterest

Kate then emerged to tour the high-tech university in central London.

James Veysey/REX/Shutterstock
<p>The Queen arrived in a Stewart Parvin pink cashmere coat (accessorized with her pink sapphire and diamond brooch!) over a silk printed dress and a matching hat adorned with florals.</p>
pinterest

The Queen arrived in a Stewart Parvin pink cashmere coat (accessorized with her pink sapphire and diamond brooch!) over a silk printed dress and a matching hat adorned with florals.

James Veysey/REX/Shutterstock
<p>The Queen also carried one of her signature handle purses.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest

The Queen also carried one of her signature handle purses. 

Joe Maher/Getty Images
<p>Kate opted for a grey Catherine Walker coat dress and a black fascinator.</p>
pinterest

Kate opted for a grey Catherine Walker coat dress and a black fascinator.

James Veysey/REX/Shutterstock
<p>She completed her look with black tights, heels and a black clutch.</p>
pinterest

She completed her look with black tights, heels and a black clutch.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
<p>Talk about a dynamic duo!</p>
pinterest

Talk about a dynamic duo!

Samir Hussein/WireImage
<p>They toured the education and learning facilities and then headed to the eighth floor where they saw one of the roof terraces that enjoys panoramic views across the city.</p>
pinterest

They toured the education and learning facilities and then headed to the eighth floor where they saw one of the roof terraces that enjoys panoramic views across the city.

Kensington Palace Twitter
<p>The Queen and Kate formally opened the Bush House by unveiling a plaque.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest

The Queen and Kate formally opened the Bush House by unveiling a plaque. 

Paul Grover/Shutterstock
<p>Both women were presented with beautiful bouquets of flowers as they headed out.</p>
pinterest

Both women were presented with beautiful bouquets of flowers as they headed out.

James Veysey/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Kate will head to another engagement at the Foundling Museum next!</p>
pinterest

Kate will head to another engagement at the Foundling Museum next!

James Veysey/REX/Shutterstock
<p>She was announced as the museum&#8217;s new patron ahead of her visit.</p>
pinterest

She was announced as the museum’s new patron ahead of her visit.

James Veysey/REX/Shutterstock
<p>The duo even sweetly shared a blanket as they departed!</p>
pinterest

The duo even sweetly shared a blanket as they departed!

Neil Mockford/GC Images
1 of 15

Advertisement
1 of 14 Press Association via AP Images

Kate Middleton added a first to her royal résumé on Tuesday, joining the Queen for a public engagement without any other members of the royal family!

Advertisement
2 of 14 Press Association via AP Images

The Queen exited the car first when the duo arrived at the Strand campus of King’s College in London. 

3 of 14 James Veysey/REX/Shutterstock

Kate then emerged to tour the high-tech university in central London.

Advertisement
4 of 14 James Veysey/REX/Shutterstock

The Queen arrived in a Stewart Parvin pink cashmere coat (accessorized with her pink sapphire and diamond brooch!) over a silk printed dress and a matching hat adorned with florals.

Advertisement
5 of 14 Joe Maher/Getty Images

The Queen also carried one of her signature handle purses. 

Advertisement
6 of 14 James Veysey/REX/Shutterstock

Kate opted for a grey Catherine Walker coat dress and a black fascinator.

Advertisement
7 of 14 Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

She completed her look with black tights, heels and a black clutch.

Advertisement
8 of 14 Samir Hussein/WireImage

Talk about a dynamic duo!

Advertisement
9 of 14 Kensington Palace Twitter

They toured the education and learning facilities and then headed to the eighth floor where they saw one of the roof terraces that enjoys panoramic views across the city.

Advertisement
10 of 14 Paul Grover/Shutterstock

The Queen and Kate formally opened the Bush House by unveiling a plaque. 

Advertisement
11 of 14 James Veysey/REX/Shutterstock

Both women were presented with beautiful bouquets of flowers as they headed out.

Advertisement
12 of 14 James Veysey/REX/Shutterstock

Kate will head to another engagement at the Foundling Museum next!

Advertisement
13 of 14 James Veysey/REX/Shutterstock

She was announced as the museum’s new patron ahead of her visit.

Advertisement
14 of 14 Neil Mockford/GC Images

The duo even sweetly shared a blanket as they departed!

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST
Shop | PEOPLE.com

PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.