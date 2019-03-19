Family Business! See Every Photo from Kate Middleton's Rare Solo Outing with Queen Elizabeth

This is the first time the two are heading out without any other members of the family — see all the best photos from the dynamic royal duo!
Kate Middleton added a first to her royal résumé on Tuesday, joining the Queen for a public engagement without any other members of the royal family!
The Queen exited the car first when the duo arrived at the Strand campus of King’s College in London.
Kate then emerged to tour the high-tech university in central London.
The Queen arrived in a Stewart Parvin pink cashmere coat (accessorized with her pink sapphire and diamond brooch!) over a silk printed dress and a matching hat adorned with florals.
The Queen also carried one of her signature handle purses.
Kate opted for a grey Catherine Walker coat dress and a black fascinator.
She completed her look with black tights, heels and a black clutch.
Talk about a dynamic duo!
They toured the education and learning facilities and then headed to the eighth floor where they saw one of the roof terraces that enjoys panoramic views across the city.
The Queen and Kate formally opened the Bush House by unveiling a plaque.
Both women were presented with beautiful bouquets of flowers as they headed out.
Kate will head to another engagement at the Foundling Museum next!
She was announced as the museum’s new patron ahead of her visit.
The duo even sweetly shared a blanket as they departed!
