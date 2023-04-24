Kate Middleton Makes Solo Outing to Baby Bank Near Windsor Home as Coronation Nears

As the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla nears, Kate Middleton made a solo outing for a cause close to her heart.

The Princess of Wales visited The Baby Bank in Windsor, not far from her home with Prince William and their three children, on Monday to hear about the organization's crucial work to support families in need from the surrounding area.

Founded in 2015 by two local mothers, The Baby Bank works to provide essential items — ranging from diapers and strollers to school uniforms and beds — to families facing financial hardship. Since its opening, the donation-based charity has supported over 21,500 individuals.

Princess Kate, 41, met volunteers and took part in sorting donations and packing referrals during her visit.

Princess Kate. Jeremy Selwyn - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The visit is extra special for Kate, who has a particular interest in young children and has made it a focus of her royal life. In 2021, the royal mom launched the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, which keys in on the five years of a child's life and setting them up for future success.

Kate has previously visited baby banks to help unload deliveries, sort donations and speak with families about their experiences of using their local baby bank services. In 2020, she brought together 19 British brands to donate over 10,000 new items to more than 40 baby banks across the U.K.

Jeremy Selwyn - WPA Pool/Getty Images

"Over recent months, I have heard from families who have been supported by baby banks through the most difficult of times and I have been deeply moved by their stories," Kate said about the campaign. "Having somewhere to turn to for support is important for all families, and baby banks work every day, up and down the country, to provide immediate, tangible and practical help for parents and carers when they are most in need."

Cat Ross, CEO of Baby Basics, has previously told PEOPLE of how Princess Kate applies her own experiences to her work in the field. "She's not scared to share experiences she's had in her own life in raising her three children," Ross said.

Princess Kate. Jeremy Selwyn - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate, Prince William and the rest of the royal family are also busy preparing for the approaching coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla on May 6. While it remains to be seen what role the Princess of Wales will play in the crowning ceremony, the royal did share a hint about her outfit for the big day, according to TV host Alison Hammond.

"I said, 'What are you wearing for the coronation?' " Hammon last week on This Morning after meeting Kate during her recent visit to Birmingham. "Cause I said to her, 'I'm feeling like you're gonna wear blue.' "

"She was like, 'There is a hint of blue.' So I was like, fantastic!" Hammond said.