The Duchess of Cambridge brought together charities and volunteers who have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic for the carol concert at Westminster Abbey

Kate Middleton (in Her Christmas Sweater!) Is 'So Excited' to Host Carol Concert in First Clip of TV Special

Kate Middleton is giving us a sneak peek of her holiday show!

The Duchess of Cambridge, 39, can't wait to welcome viewers to her upcoming Christmas carol concert. In a new clip of the televised special, which was filmed on Dec. 8, Kate says, "I'm so excited to be hosting Together at Christmas here at Westminster Abbey."

Wearing a festive red and white sweater, the royal beams as she addresses the camera from inside the abbey.

Royal Carols: Together at Christmas, which was hosted by Kate herself, airs on ITV1 in the U.K. on Christmas Eve.

The show features singers Ellie Goulding, Leona Lewis and Tom Walker. Her husband Prince William, 39, also delivered a reading from Luke 2:1-7 during the service, which was attended by 1,000-plus guests (including the entire Middleton family!).

At the event, Kate praised those who had gone above and beyond to help others and their communities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In the program for the concert, Kate wrote: "Through our separation from others, we have been reminded just how powerful human connection is to us all. Just how much we need one another. And how loving and feeling a sense of belonging to one another can provide comfort in tough times. The importance of simply being together."

Leona Lewis

Kate's efforts were praised by attendees, including Joan Black of Fort William in Scotland, who told PEOPLE: "What she wrote was beautiful, and to bring everyone together like this is lovely. I felt she was really confident. We are doing well if that's our future Queen."

Kate Middleton and Prince William

As Kate and William get into the holiday spirit, the couple released the photo that will adorn their family Christmas card, and William gave a surprise radio interview in which he revealed some of his holiday traditions — including his favorite festive tune and movie!

Royal Carols: Together At Christmas on ITV