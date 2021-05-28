Kate Middleton Shows Off Artistic Skills with Drawing of College Town to Wrap Scotland Tour

Kate and Prince William just returned to the University of St. Andrews, where they met and fell in love nearly 20 years ago

Kate Middleton is a woman of many talents!

The royal mom used her artistic skills to thank the people of Scotland that she and Prince William met during their royal tour of the country this week. Kate, who has a degree in art history from the University of St. Andrews, shared an impressive sketch of the couple's college town where they met and fell in love on a thank you note.

"To the people, communities and organisations we visited and heard from; and those who stopped to wave and make our return to Scotland so special — thank you!" the message on the card said. It was signed from simply "William and Catherine."

Kensington Palace revealed that Kate's sketch was from 2002, three years before she graduated from the university.

While this is the first time a drawing by Kate has been shared with the public, the royal is well known for her photography skills — often starring her three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis!

A highlight of Prince William and Kate's tour was their return to their university town, which included talking with students about their well-being amid the coronavirus pandemic and having an al fresco lunch of fish and chips from the Anstruther Fish Bar.

"Kate told our restaurant manager Julie, 'We have really enjoyed being here. It is a real trip down memory lane for us today.' I thought that was so sweet," owner Alison Smith told PEOPLE. "Even though our staff were very nervous, they were just so nice to talk to."

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton in Scotland | Credit: ANDY BUCHANAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

"When my son Andrew came down to speak to the Duke, he asked, 'Did Your Royal Highness enjoy your fish and chips? And he said, 'It was amazing. If anything, I've got to say they were every bit as good as I remember, if not better.' "

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge as they meet local fishermen and their families to hear about the work of fishing communities Prince William and Kate Middleton | Credit: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

