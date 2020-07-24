The royal parents of three met as freshmen at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland

All About Kate Middleton's Iconic Sheer Dress That Caught Prince William's Attention in College

Kate Middleton is known for her polished style, but it was an uncharacteristically edgy look that played a role in her early romance with Prince William.

The royal parents of three met as freshmen at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. During a 2002 fashion show at the college, Kate took to the runway in a sheer dress — with Prince William sitting in the audience.

Designer Charlotte Todd, who made the piece as part of her university coursework, previously told PEOPLE that her assignment "was called 'The Art of Seduction,' which is quite apt, really. I didn’t know who Kate Middleton was and I didn't put her in it. It was just pure chance!"

Although Todd never met the royal, she said is overjoyed to have played even a small part in Kate's eventual marriage to Prince William.

"I'm thrilled,” said Todd. “Everyone says that the fashion show was when the romance started, so a small part of me will always be part of royal history. It's madness!"

The lingerie-style dress — which cost less than $50 to make and was originally intended as a skirt — sold at auction in 2011 for a staggering $125,000.

It was displayed among haute couture dresses worn by Princess Diana and lingerie from the Duchess of Windsor Wallis Simpson’s closet.

Prince William popped the big question in 2010 with an iconic sapphire and diamond engagement ring that once belonged to his mother, the late Princess Diana.

Their fairytale wedding took place the following year at London’s Westminster Abbey, where Kate stunned in an Alexander McQueen gown while William wore his vibrant red Irish Guards Mounted Officer’s uniform. The newlyweds made their home at Kensington Palace.

