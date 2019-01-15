Kate Middleton Shares the Far Out Subject That Prince George Is Learning About at School

Prince George and Princess Charlotte may be jealous of their mom’s fun day outdoors.

While Kate Middleton was painting bird boxes and making pizzas to be baked in an outdoor oven during her visit to the King Henry’s Walk Garden in the London borough of Islington on Tuesday, her two eldest kids were busy at school.

As schoolchildren asked the royal mom of three a variety of questions as they spread sauce over dough, including if Queen Elizabeth ate pizza, 8-year-old Patrick said he’d like to meet Kate and Prince William‘s children.

“They would love to come and do this with you. They will be very sad that I’ve been out here making pizzas with all of you and they haven’t been here,” Kate, 37, told him. “They are in school.”

Karwai Tang/WireImage

She told the youngsters that George, 5, attended Thomas’s Battersea.

“He’s learning about space. Have you all learnt about space?” she asked.

Kate Middleton TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

The future king’s jam-packed Year 1 curriculum includes core subjects such as math, English, science, history, geography and religious studies. He’s also being taught by specialist teachers in the subjects of French, computing, art/design, technology, music, drama, P.E. — and even ballet!

“Children in Year 1 become increasingly independent and confident and begin to relish the opportunity to tackle new challenges presented to them across the broad curriculum,” Helen Haslem, Head of Lower School, says on the school’s website.

And the young prince is coming back to the palace with homework this year. George will be expected to complete 10 minutes of reading every night. In addition, a spelling rule or pattern will be sent home with the students each week.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte Richard Pohle/WPA Pool/Getty; The Duchess of Cambridge/KENSINGTON PALACE/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, 3-year-old Princess Charlotte has been attending Willcocks Nursery School since last year. The little princess was all smiles as she posed for first day of school photos in a red and pink outfit and her brand-new backpack.

“George and Charlotte would love to be learning outside the classroom. It’s still fun inside, but it’s much better outside,” Kate said during Monday’s visit, to the agreement of the youngsters.

Kate Middleton TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

Kate Middleton TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

Kate met with volunteers at the community garden to discuss the benefits of the urban green space. She toured the allotment plots to see the impact that can be achieved in small gardens. In addition to painting bird boxes and making pizza, the royal also took part in a winter planting workshop.