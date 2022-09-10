Kate Middleton Shares Prince Louis' Heartbreaking Words: 'Grannie Is with Great-Grandpa Now'

Prince William and Kate Middleton are mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II with some poignant words from one of their three children.

While speaking to kids outside Windsor Castle on Saturday, Kate, 40, said that 4-year-old son Prince Louis told her, "At least Grannie is with Great-Grandpa now," according to The Sunday Times' royals editor, Roya Nikkhah.

The Queen's death follows her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, who died at age 99 in June 2021.

Kate and William, 40 — who also share son Prince George, 9, and 7-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte — greeted mourners and viewed tributes to Her Majesty as they reunited with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor in a show of unity.

After the Queen died at age 96 on Thursday, making her the longest-reigning British monarch, William shared a heartfelt statement in his grandmother's memory.

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

"On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute," he wrote in part. "So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign.

"I, however, have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of The Queen's wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade. My wife has had twenty years of her guidance and support. My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives," he continued.

"She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life. I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real," William added.

As his father King Charles III has since assumed the throne and been proclaimed monarch, William and Kate have inherited the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales.

Their new titles extend to their three children as well.