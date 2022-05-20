Kate Middleton Shares Relatable Reason Why George, Charlotte and Louis Couldn't Go to Top Gun Premiere

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hit the red carpet alongside Tom Cruise for the Top Gun: Maverick premiere in London

While chatting with some children at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere on Thursday, Kate was heard explaining why the couple's three children didn't tag along for the red carpet moment.

"It's a school night," she said.

However, the Cambridge kids are already familiar with the movie's music, according to William and Kate. George, 8, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 4, have apparently been listening to the soundtrack, which includes a power ballad by Lady Gaga. (Prince William previously revealed that "most mornings there's a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played in the morning," so the siblings have to take turns each day!)

While Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis haven't been to their first film premiere yet, they have walked a red carpet before. In Dec. 2020, the entire family of five stepped out for an evening at the theater, where they watched a Christmas pantomime play from box seats at the London Palladium.

In fact, Princess Charlotte let go of her father's hand as they neared the entrance, opting to walk the last bit of red carpet solo. When Prince William reached down to grab it again, the confident little royal seemed to want to take in the exciting surroundings solo. William then sweetly stroked his daughter's head before placing his hand on her back.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, family Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George | Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

For Thursday's event, Kate, 40, wore a black floor-length Roland Mouret gown with a white off-the-shoulder neckline shown off by her long hair, which she wore down but tucked behind her ears, which also highlighted her statement earrings.

Prince William, 39, went with a classic black tuxedo and bow tie — but had some fun with the theme of the night via his shoes. He sported Crockett & Jones loafers embroidered with F-18 planes!

Prince William and Kate Middleton Prince William and Kate Middleton | Credit: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Image

William, who was a Royal Air Force helicopter pilot himself, and Kate were escorted by the film's star Tom Cruise, who introduced the couple to his castmates Miles Teller, Jon Hamm and Jennifer Connelly.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Tom Cruise Prince William, Kate Middleton and Tom Cruise | Credit: DAN KITWOOD/POOL/AFP/Getty

At one point in the night, Cruise offered his hand to Kate as she climbed a few stairs.

The London premiere won't be the first time Prince William and Kate have seen the highly anticipated film. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were reportedly treated to a special screening of the Top Gun sequel at the invitation of Cruise, who had heard William was a fan of the original 1986 movie.

"We have a lot in common," Cruise said of the royal at the premiere, according to My London. "We both love England and we're both aviators, we both love flying."

the UK premiere of Top Gun: Maverick at the Odeon Leicester Square, central London Tom Cruise, Prince William and Kate Middleton

The premiere was hosted by Paramount Pictures and The Film and TV Charity and will be the 72nd Royal Film Performance put on by the charity in its almost 100-year history. The charity supports hundreds of thousands of people working behind the scenes in Britain's film and television industry and was called upon, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic when many technicians and skilled craftspeople lost their livelihoods.