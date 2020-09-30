Kate Middleton Shares the Explosive Subject Prince George Loves Learning About at School

Prince George and Princess Charlotte returned to school this month after months of virtual learning

When it comes to one school subject, Prince George is erupting with excitement!

Kate Middleton revealed that her 7-year-old son is fascinated by volcanoes while she talked with a mother whose daughter is the same age.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Ceri Edwards from South Wales received a private phone call from the Duchess of Cambridge after she submitted a sweet photo of her daughter, Poppy, giving a big hug to her father as part of Kate's Hold Still photography project amid the coronavirus pandemic. Ceri's touching black-and-white image was handpicked by Kate to be one of the 100 pictures in an online exhibit hosted by the National Portrait Gallery.

″The Duchess was so down-to-earth and was so wonderful with Poppy," Ceri told Hello! magazine about the call. ″We talked about Poppy and Prince George being in the same school year and their current school topics [Poppy's is Brazil and Beyond and George's is The Active World - Volcanoes]."

Kate — who is a budding photographer herself, often using her three children as her subjects — also expressed her admiration for Ceri's photo.

″The Duchess thanked us for our photograph and said how it resonated with her and the other judges and showed not only the special bond between father and daughter, but real emotion of the time," she told Hello!

Image zoom Kate Middleton Chris Jackson/Getty

Like families around the world, Kate and Prince William adapted to homeschooling their children amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Prince George and Princess Charlotte, 5, returned to their school in London earlier this month.

″Every parent is breathing a sigh of relief that school has started again," Prince William joked at a recent outing. ″Five months – it’s been wonderful, but it’s been a long five months."

Image zoom Prince William and sons Prince George and Prince Louis Kensington Palace

Prince George's interest in the natural world was apparent in recent photos of the Cambridge family with Sir David Attenborough, who gifted the future king a fossilized shark tooth. In both snaps, George tightly holds and closely examines the special present.

Image zoom Prince William and Kate Middleton with children and Sir David Attenborough Kensington Palace

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"When they met, Sir David gave Prince George a tooth from a giant shark 🦷 the scientific name of which is carcharocles megalodon (‘big tooth’)," Kensington Palace wrote on social media, adding that the fossil had been in Attenborough's possession for decades.