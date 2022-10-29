Kate Middleton is sending an important reminder about dealing with addiction.

As patron of The Forward Trust, the Princess of Wales shared a video for the "Taking Action on Addiction" campaign, launching for the second year on the first day of Addiction Awareness Week on Sunday.

"Addiction is a serious mental health condition that can happen to anyone, no matter what age, gender, race or nationality," Kate, 40, said. "As Patron of The Forward Trust, I have met many people who have suffered from the effects of addiction."

She continued, "Attitudes to addiction are changing. But we are not there yet, and we need to be. Still the shame of addiction is stopping people and families asking for help and people are still tragically losing their lives. We as a society need to recognize that the only way to help those suffering is to try and understand what has led them to addiction, to empathize with them and to be compassionate to their struggles."

Speaking directly to those suffering from addiction, Kate said, "Please know that addiction is not a choice. No one chooses to become an addict. I want you to know that this is also a serious health condition. Please do not let shame hold you back from getting the help you so desperately need."

"The charities leading the Taking Action on Addiction Campaign, along with others, are working across the country delivering life-changing work to help people recover and move forward. They are here for you. So please ask for help," she continued. "I know this was not a choice. Recovery is possible."

Kate was announced as patron of The Forward Trust in June 2021, one month after the organization merged with Action on Addiction.

Over the last decade, Princess Kate's experience working with addiction charities has helped lay the groundwork for her understanding of the complexities of mental health and has informed much of her work on the early years of a child's life.

Kate and Prince William took a break from public engagements over the past two weeks as their three children — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 — were off from school on their half-term break. The royal couple traditionally scale back their schedules during school vacations in order to spend more time with their kids.

But during the break, Kate announced a new patronage: formally supporting Captain Preet Chandi's upcoming expedition across Antarctica. Chandi, an officer and physiotherapist currently serving in the British Army, hopes to become the first woman to cross Antarctica solo and unsupported in a journey of over 1,000 miles.

"My aim for this expedition has always been to inspire people to push their boundaries. I want to bring people on this journey with me, to help them believe that nothing is impossible," Chandi said in a statement. "It is an absolute privilege to have The Princess of Wales as the Patron."