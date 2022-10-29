Kate Middleton Shares Poignant Video for Addiction Awareness Week: 'I Know This Was Not a Choice'

The Princess of Wales spoke directly to those suffering from an addiction, reminding them that they are dealing with a serious mental health condition

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 29, 2022 07:01 PM
Kate Middleton Shares Video for Addiction Awareness Week
Kate Middleton . Photo: Kensington Palace

Kate Middleton is sending an important reminder about dealing with addiction.

As patron of The Forward Trust, the Princess of Wales shared a video for the "Taking Action on Addiction" campaign, launching for the second year on the first day of Addiction Awareness Week on Sunday.

"Addiction is a serious mental health condition that can happen to anyone, no matter what age, gender, race or nationality," Kate, 40, said. "As Patron of The Forward Trust, I have met many people who have suffered from the effects of addiction."

She continued, "Attitudes to addiction are changing. But we are not there yet, and we need to be. Still the shame of addiction is stopping people and families asking for help and people are still tragically losing their lives. We as a society need to recognize that the only way to help those suffering is to try and understand what has led them to addiction, to empathize with them and to be compassionate to their struggles."

Speaking directly to those suffering from addiction, Kate said, "Please know that addiction is not a choice. No one chooses to become an addict. I want you to know that this is also a serious health condition. Please do not let shame hold you back from getting the help you so desperately need."

"The charities leading the Taking Action on Addiction Campaign, along with others, are working across the country delivering life-changing work to help people recover and move forward. They are here for you. So please ask for help," she continued. "I know this was not a choice. Recovery is possible."

Kate was announced as patron of The Forward Trust in June 2021, one month after the organization merged with Action on Addiction.

Over the last decade, Princess Kate's experience working with addiction charities has helped lay the groundwork for her understanding of the complexities of mental health and has informed much of her work on the early years of a child's life.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales listen as they speak with staff and counsellors during their visit to the PIPS (Public Initiative for Prevention of Suicide and Self Harm) charity on October 06, 2022 in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty

Kate and Prince William took a break from public engagements over the past two weeks as their three children — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 — were off from school on their half-term break. The royal couple traditionally scale back their schedules during school vacations in order to spend more time with their kids.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

But during the break, Kate announced a new patronage: formally supporting Captain Preet Chandi's upcoming expedition across Antarctica. Chandi, an officer and physiotherapist currently serving in the British Army, hopes to become the first woman to cross Antarctica solo and unsupported in a journey of over 1,000 miles.

"My aim for this expedition has always been to inspire people to push their boundaries. I want to bring people on this journey with me, to help them believe that nothing is impossible," Chandi said in a statement. "It is an absolute privilege to have The Princess of Wales as the Patron."

Related Articles
princess kate - army
Kate Middleton Announces New Patronage — Supporting a Woman's Solo Trek Across Antarctica!
Forward Trust 'Taking Action on Addiction' campaign launch
Kate Middleton Delivers Powerful Speech on Addiction: 'It Can Happen to Any One of Us'
The Prince and Princess of Wales visit BBC Radio 1’s Newsbeat to mark World Mental Health Day
Prince William Jokes He and Kate Middleton Put on the 'Worst Production' as They Play Radio Hosts
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to Carrickfergus
Kate Middleton and Prince William Are 'Taking Over the Radio' in Surprise Appearance
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to Carrickfergus
Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Off This Week for a Relatable — Nonroyal! — Reason
Catherine, Princess of Wales (L) makes cocktails during a visit of the Trademarket outdoor market in Belfast, Northern Ireland
All the Best Photos from Kate Middleton and Prince William's Visit to Northern Ireland
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales listen as they speak with staff and counsellors during their visit to the PIPS (Public Initiative for Prevention of Suicide and Self Harm) charity on October 06, 2022 in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
See How Kate Middleton Reacted to a Heckler During a Walkabout in Northern Ireland
Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles as shedeparts the maternity unit after a visit to the Royal Surrey County Hospital
Kate Middleton Felt 'Big Pressure' Picking Names for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales smile as they speak with well-wishers after their visit to the PIPS (Public Initiative for Prevention of Suicide and Self Harm) charity on October 06, 2022 in Belfast, Northern Ireland
Kate Middleton and Prince William Coordinate in Blue for Surprise Trip to Northern Ireland
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis of Cambridge
Kate Middleton Says It 'Feels Like Yesterday' That Prince Louis Was a Baby: 'He's a Big Boy Now'
Catherine, Princess of Wales, left, speaks to Sylvia Novak while holding her daughter Bianca, during a visit to the maternity unit at Royal Surrey County Hospital
Kate Middleton Cuddles Premature Baby During Visit to Maternity Unit of Hospital
kate middleton
Kate Middleton Holds Solo Audience at Windsor Castle, Welcoming Members of the Royal Navy
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales leave St Thomas Church, which has been has been redeveloped to provide support to vulnerable people, during their visit to Wales on September 27, 2022 in Swansea, Wales.
Prince William Reveals He's Learning Welsh as He Steps Into New Role as Prince of Wales
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge visit to Cardiff Castle on December 08, 2020 in Cardiff, Wales.
All About Kate Middleton and Prince William's Special Connection to Wales
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales view floral tributes at Sandringham
Kate Middleton and Prince William Make First Solo Outing as Prince and Princess of Wales
Prince Louis of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (wearing the uniform of Colonel of the Irish Guards) watch a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on June 2, 2022 in London, England.
Kate Middleton and Prince William Share the Spy-Themed Activity They're Doing with Their Kids