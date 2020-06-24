Kate Middleton Shares Personal Photo of Prince William’s Most Real Dad Moment Yet

"They are spending more time together than they would normally," a source close to the royal household tells PEOPLE

Kate Middleton offered a rare glimpse into her private life at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, where she, Prince William and their three kids have been isolating amid the pandemic.

Ahead of Prince William’s 38th birthday on June 21, the mom of three shared a series of new photos on Instagram that she took of her husband and children, Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2.

While the first photo she shared was a standard posed family shot of the four of them on a backyard swing (that has a sentimental backstory!), she also included two candid photos of the kids excitedly piling on top of their dad.

William is clearly “enjoying his children and having that extra time with them,” a source close to the royal household tells PEOPLE.

Kate, an avid amateur photographer, is used to getting behind the camera to take photos of her family. She typically shoots her kids’ portraits each year and releases them to the public on their birthdays. But they are usually posed and slightly more formal.

The photos she shared on her husband’s birthday, however, marks a departure from the norm and the first time fans have seen William in total dad mode, caught up in a fun-loving moment with his active young kids.

The candid photos show “the realities of family life, of coping with rambunctious kids and relaxing with them and having time with them,” the source adds in this week’s cover story.

The past few months have allowed for ample family bonding for William, Kate and their kids.