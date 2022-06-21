Kate Middleton Shares Personal Message About Cause Close to Her Heart on Prince William's Birthday
Kate Middleton is marking a special week for a charity she's worked closely with for a decade.
East Anglia's Children's Hospices, of which Kate has been royal patron since 2012, released a personal message from the Duchess of Cambridge in honor of Children's Hospice Week on Tuesday.
"For any parent, coming to terms with the news your child has a life-threatening condition and may die young is heart-breaking and incredibly frightening. Families can often feel isolated, but having the support of a children's hospice means they don't have to face that future alone," Kate, 40, wrote.
"Every day, the UK's 54 children's hospices are a vital lifeline for families caring for a seriously ill child, and over the last ten years I have been privileged to see first-hand the incredible work they do," she continued.
Kate praised the children's hospices for bringing "joy, fun and play to brighten each day and help families make the most of their lives together, no matter how short" in addition to "providing expert care."
"This Children's Hospice Week, I hope you'll join me in celebrating the extraordinary work they do and thank them for the life-changing care and support they provide to children and families going through the toughest of times," she said.
Kate is also marking another important day on Tuesday — her husband Prince William's milestone 40th birthday.
In honor of the Duke of Cambridge's 40th birthday on Tuesday, the royal family shared social media tributes to celebrate and look back at Prince William through the years.
Since becoming royal patron of EACH in January 2012, Kate has been closely involved in the charity. Her first public speech as a member of the royal family came when officially opening The Treehouse in Ipswich in March 2012. She also attended fundraising appeals and cut the ribbon at The Nook in Norfolk in November 2019.
In June 2020, Kate joined families to plant a new patio garden and transform the terrace area at The Nook. She sourced sensory plants and flowers for it ahead of her visit, which coincided Children's Hospice Week.
Much of Kate's royal work has focused on children, from their mental health to the impact of the early years of a child's life on their future. The mom of three recently held a roundtable discussion with U.K. politicians where she urged that there is "more we can all do" to prioritize the well-being of children, whether it be directly helping a child or "by investing in the adults around them."