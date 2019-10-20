Kate Middleton Shares a Personal Message for the First Time on Instagram for a Special Cause

Kate Middleton shared a personal note on the official Kensington Palace Instagram for the very first time on Saturday — informing followers about the work of a special charity she and Prince William visited during their trip to Pakistan.

“The community at the SOS Village is built around family — and the best possible family you could imagine — where everyone comes together to nurture, love and protect the children in their care,” Kate, 37, wrote. “These vulnerable children, many who have come through traumatic circumstances, are nurtured in this caring environment and are able to form these quality relationships that they so desperately need to thrive.”

The royal then signed off with a simple “Catherine.”

It was the couple’s second visit to the charity, which provides a home and family structure to over 150 boys and girls in boarding houses, after some mid-air drama changed their travel plans. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had to stay in Lahore overnight because their plane could not land back in Islamabad due to a fierce — and terrifying — electrical storm.

Upon realizing their extended stay in the city, Kate asked aides if they could factor in another visit to SOS Village because it had such an effect on her. A source told PEOPLE the second visit allowed the couple to delve deeper into the stories of the children, and the graduates, of the remarkable set-up

“Some of the things I’ve been looking at back home are how best do you support children and what do they need to have a successful life,” Kate, who has focused her recent work on children’s early years, told mentors at the facility. “One, it’s about quality relationships and two, the environment. What’s great is that you have both here.”

The royal couple also interacted with the children at the charity during an impromptu game of cricket, during which William, 37, whacked a shot that landed on wife Kate’s neck. The mom of three had feigned pain and clutched her neck while the prince collapsed into laughter and told the children “Ha! She’s my wife, so I can just about get away with it.”

Afterward, William and Kate were gifted friendship bracelets by a group of children, with William telling them “I won’t take it off. My children will wonder why I’m wearing it.”

Kate — who, before the tour started, had been especially looking forward to visiting SOS — later spoke about the fate that had enabled them to return to the orphanage for a second time. “I’m so glad we came back to get the full picture,” she said as her husband added, “I could feel that there was more to talk about.”